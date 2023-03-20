Hundreds of lawn bowlers in Bendigo for Country Week tournament

More than 600 lawn bowlers have invaded the city for the 53rd edition of Bendigo Country Week Bowls.
$9000 in prizemoney is up for grabs in a tournament that attracts bowlers from all parts of Victoria and some from interstate.
"We still have a couple of players that come from Western Australia every year to play,'' tournament organiser Geoff Briggs said.
"It's an event that people seem to come back to year after year.
"It's not just a bowls tournament, it's a catch-up for people who they've met at this event over many years.
"It's a very competitive bowls tournament, but it's a social event as well. It's still the biggest event of its type in Victoria."
The pairs event started on Monday and will conclude with the final on Wednesday night.
The fours event starts on Wednesday and concludes Thursday night. The finals on Wednesday night and Thursday night will be played at Bendigo Bowls Club.
Nine clubs across the city will be used for the carnival and Briggs said the green were in pristine condition.
"With the couch type greens that we all have, the greens are at their absolute best,'' Briggs said.
"Many of us say it's a shame that our local pennant competitions don't go for another month because the conditions are so good."
Briggs said it was a great opportunity for those who might be interested in taking up bowls to get out ot their local club and watch some Country Week action.
"We'd love to see people come along and have a look at the bowls,'' he said.
"All the clubs are putting on different activities to attract people to come and have a look."
