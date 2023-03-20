Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Hundreds of lawn bowlers in Bendigo for Country Week tournament

Updated March 21 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Downs' Brian Lehmann in the pairs' action at Bendigo Country Week Bowls. Picture by Noni Hyett

More than 600 lawn bowlers have invaded the city for the 53rd edition of Bendigo Country Week Bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.