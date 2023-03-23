Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
Buyers seeking a versatile property on the outskirts of Bendigo have a new listing to inspect. The property comprises a quality four-bedroom home on generous land (about 9.8 acres) where families can pursue their interests.
Hobby farming, horses and boutique agri-business are among the possible pursuits. Or, simply enjoy the peace and quiet, extra space, and ample outbuildings including five garages. Spread out in the roomy main bedroom that boasts an ensuite bathroom, a large walk-in closet, and a study with external access and picturesque backyard views.
Three more bedrooms offer generous space and all have built-in robes. A full-sized family bathroom has a vanity, walk-in shower, separate bath and a vanity.
More features in the home are a separate living room, open-plan family zone with kitchen, a wall oven, breakfast bar, pantry storage, climate control options including cosy wood fire.
Unwind or entertain in the enormous country-style backyard that comes complete with an outdoor entertaining area, bistro blinds and a fireplace. The property has a double carport, a double garage with attached workshop, chook house, hay shed, storage shed and a stable.
Axe Creek is handy to Strathfieldsaye shopping centre and schools.
