Herbert recovers from neck injury to take his place in WGC Match Play

This week's World Golf Championship Dell Match Play is Lucas Herbert's last chance to force his way into the field for next month's US Masters at Augusta.
Currently ranked 56th in the world, the Bendigo golfer needs to finish in the top 16 at worst to have any chance of forcing his way inside the top 50 on the world rankings to earn a second-straight trip to Augusta.
A top-16 finish means Herbert would need to win his group and, at his best, he is more than capable of completing the task.
Herbert will play Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and American duo Russell Henley and Ben Griffin in group 14 at the Austin Country Club in Texas.
The winner of that group will play the victor of group three in the round of 16.
Group three includes world number three Rory McIlroy and American trio Scott Stallings, Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy.
A neck injury was the reason behind Herbert's poor performance at the Players Championship at Sawgrass a fortnight ago.
The 27-year-old battled through two rounds and shot scores of 82 and 85 - the worst two-round total of his career.
After a freshen up last week to rest his injured neck, Herbert makes his second appearance at the Match Play event - a format that suits him.
Last year he finished second in his group. He defeated American stars Xander Schauffelle and Tony Finau, but lost to group winner Takumi Kanaya.
Herbert is one of five Australians in the field this week.
Jason Day in group nine alongside Collin Morikawa, Victor Perez and Adam Svensson, while Adam Scott will do battle with Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin and Seamus Power in group 13.
Min Woo Lee will take on Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun and Sahith Theegala in group 11.
If he wins that group his round of 16 opponent could be fellow Aussie Cam Davis.
Davis needs to win group six against American trio Schauffele, Tom Hoge and Aaron Wise.
The tournament starts in the early hours of Thursday morning (AEDT).
