What to plant in your garden this autumn Advertising Feature

It may be getting cooler but now is the time to plan for your spring flowering bulbs. Pictures Shutterstock

The weather may be cooling, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop planting. In fact, with wetter weather, cooler days and still-warm soil temperatures, there's never been a better time to get into the garden. Here's what to add to your planting schedule.

Spring bulbs

Pick up a few bulb catalogues and choose the blooms you want to see transform your spring garden. If you live somewhere that doesn't get a lot of frost, pop your tulip, hyacinth and daffodil bulbs into the fridge for a few weeks before planting to ensure they get an adequate period of pre-chilling.

Vegetable seeds

Just because summer's over doesn't mean the veggie garden needs to stop producing.



Autumn is the best time to plant some of your favourite cool-season veggies, including beetroot, broad beans, broccoli, coriander, cabbage, celery, fennel, lettuce, parsnip, snow peas, silverbeet, swede, spring onions and turnips.

Try to get your winter crops of brassicas, such as cabbage, kale, Asian greens, broccoli and cauliflower in by the start of April so that they can establish while the soil is still warm.

Add snow peas and sugar snap peas to your winter garden planting.

Flower seeds

It may seem a long way off, but now is the time to sow some of your favourite spring flowers to ensure a terrific show when the weather warms up.



Direct sow sweet peas, larkspur and poppy seeds into the garden, and start pots of pansies, violas, columbines (aquilegia), paper daisies and dianthus ready to plant out in the spring.

Herbs

Autumn is the perfect time to plant herbs as the rain, warm soil and cooler air temperature are less likely to send them to seed. If you've ever struggled to grow coriander, try planting the seeds now, when it is likely to thrive without bolting at the first whiff of hot weather.

Garlic

Although it won't be ready for another nine months, now is the time to sow your garlic in order to have a bumper crop at the end of the year.



Garlic is one of the best leave-and-forget crops, and as long as your soil has been replenished with a high-quality compost, all you need to do is plant the cloves and leave them to transform.

Evergreen trees, shrubs and perennials

After the autumn rains arrive, get out and start planting evergreen trees, shrubs and perennials.

