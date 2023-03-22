The weather may be cooling, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop planting. In fact, with wetter weather, cooler days and still-warm soil temperatures, there's never been a better time to get into the garden. Here's what to add to your planting schedule.
Spring bulbs
Pick up a few bulb catalogues and choose the blooms you want to see transform your spring garden. If you live somewhere that doesn't get a lot of frost, pop your tulip, hyacinth and daffodil bulbs into the fridge for a few weeks before planting to ensure they get an adequate period of pre-chilling.
Vegetable seeds
Just because summer's over doesn't mean the veggie garden needs to stop producing.
Autumn is the best time to plant some of your favourite cool-season veggies, including beetroot, broad beans, broccoli, coriander, cabbage, celery, fennel, lettuce, parsnip, snow peas, silverbeet, swede, spring onions and turnips.
Try to get your winter crops of brassicas, such as cabbage, kale, Asian greens, broccoli and cauliflower in by the start of April so that they can establish while the soil is still warm.
Flower seeds
It may seem a long way off, but now is the time to sow some of your favourite spring flowers to ensure a terrific show when the weather warms up.
Direct sow sweet peas, larkspur and poppy seeds into the garden, and start pots of pansies, violas, columbines (aquilegia), paper daisies and dianthus ready to plant out in the spring.
Herbs
Autumn is the perfect time to plant herbs as the rain, warm soil and cooler air temperature are less likely to send them to seed. If you've ever struggled to grow coriander, try planting the seeds now, when it is likely to thrive without bolting at the first whiff of hot weather.
Garlic
Although it won't be ready for another nine months, now is the time to sow your garlic in order to have a bumper crop at the end of the year.
Garlic is one of the best leave-and-forget crops, and as long as your soil has been replenished with a high-quality compost, all you need to do is plant the cloves and leave them to transform.
Evergreen trees, shrubs and perennials
After the autumn rains arrive, get out and start planting evergreen trees, shrubs and perennials.
At this time of year, the air temperature has cooled but the soil is still warm, and the increasing rain nurtures the young roots, encouraging them to quickly find footing and establish themselves before the winter dormancy.