Just arrived on the market is a stylish custom-built home in the heart of family-friendly Strathfieldsaye. It offers high-end living with a fantastic outdoor entertaining space, multiple living zones and a flexible floorplan.
Sales consultants Jayden and Michael of McKean McGregor said they are privileged to be representing the owners for the sale of such an incredible home.
"This custom designed, luxury family home is like nothing we have seen before in Strathfieldsaye. This is a statement piece home with undeniable and unrivalled wow factor and quality. "
Among the key selling points is a separate studio space with airconditioning, insultation, and its very own deck and verandah. This versatile room is ideally set up to serve as the perfect multi-purpose space: guest quarters, gym, workshop, home office and additional living area.
Another highlight is the spacious outdoor living area with a built-in kitchen, a drinks fridge plus storage and a sink. Outdoor living overlooks the sparkling swimming pool which has lighting, solar heating and gentle salt chlorination.
The property has a wide driveway with double gates to the side of the garage. Solar panels are installed and ample onsite parking is available as well as rear-yard access for extra vehicles.
Stepping inside the home, the wow factor is apparent. High ceilings throughout offer an added feeling of light and space to generously proportioned rooms. Polished concrete flooring is self-insulating and the gas-log fire is warm and cosy.
A decadent space is the main bedroom with a separate retreat, built-in cabinets and a window seat. Such a versatile zone that will easily incorporate a nursery or private library. More features in the main suite include twin walk-in robes, deluxe ensuite, double vanity, walk-in shower, freestanding bathtub and a skylight.
Central family living is awash with natural light. A sparkling showcase kitchen is equipped with quality appliances including an integrated dishwasher, a double wall oven and a four-burner induction cooktop.
Interior living connects with the alfresco and pool, to enhance your family lifestyle and your love for entertaining.
A guest bedroom and a bathroom are located at the rear of the ground floor. A timber staircase - made from Victorian ash - floats to the upper level where you'll find two more bedrooms and a third bathroom. With an additional lounge area and a double-sized study nook, the upper level is the perfect zone for children.
Outstanding property, perfect presentation and a lifestyle location.
