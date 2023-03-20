A PUMPED up Spring Gully has booked its spot in the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade pennant grand final after a captivating preliminary final performance against BTC Raiders.
Spring Gully set up a premiership showdown against Strathdale Park by ending the Raiders' season with an 84 games, 10 sets to 46 games, one set victory on Saturday. BTC
The Raiders started with a set victory when Michael Smyth beat Gully's Ben Linn 8-4, but unfortunately for them, this was their only set win of the day.
Gully's Jono Guy, Ryan Brook and Rebecca Tweed were too good for their opposition in their singles matches, while Nathan Mitchell and Michael Mulgrew showed their strength in doubles, not dropping any sets.
Spring Gully now face the minor premiers Strathdale Park, which defeated them in the qualifying final.
After two very close and enthralling semi-final matches that could've easily gone the other way, the two top teams BTC Deucebags and BTC Heat will play off in the B-grade grand final.
BTC Deucebags (49 games, 5 sets) defeated Strathdale Suns (41 games, 2 sets);
BTC Heat (51 games, 4 sets) defeated BTC Hitmen (47 games, 3 sets).
Top of ladder Spring Gully narrowly beat fourth-placed BTC New Team to set up a grand final meeting with Strathdale Park Stingers, which was too good for BTC Greatest Hits.
Spring Gully (47 games, 4 sets) defeated BTC New Team (46 games, 3 sets);
BTC Greatest Hits (35 games, 1 set) defeated by Strathdale Park Stingers (53 games, 6 sets).
All games to be played at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Association courts at Nolan Street at 1pm.
A-grade: Strathdale Park v Spring Gully.
B-grade: BTC Deucebags v BTC Heat.
C-grade: Spring Gully v Strathdale Park Stingers.
