Spring Gully woman Doris Bracher turned 100 last week and celebrated with minimal fuss

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:05pm, first published March 20 2023 - 8:00pm
Centenarian Doris Bracher isn't too worried about her recent birthday, according to her daughter. Picture by Noni Hyett

Doris Bracher, who turned 100 last week, has never been an old lady, her daughter, Trish Churchill, says.

