Doris Bracher, who turned 100 last week, has never been an old lady, her daughter, Trish Churchill, says.
Doris still lives independently in the house in Spring Gully she has been in for the last 20 years, and keeps actively engaged with the world.
A big fan of retail therapy, who particularly likes bargains, the centenarian is still looking glamorous.
"She's amazing," Trish says. "She has long hair that she piles up on her head, everything she wears is snazzy and up to date and she has her rings and jewels on".
On Monday Doris was out at her regular senior citizens meeting at Spring Gully Hall. The group threw a party for her birthday last Wednesday.
She also keeps in touch with friends she has made over the years and was looking forward to a visit from family friends from Noosa this week who she has known for decades.
"She's been blessed with extremely good health," Trish says.
"I don't think turning 100 worries her at all. I think she just has one day at a time and wakes up in the morning and says to herself, 'Well, I'm still here, I'm going to get on with life,' and that's what she does."
Born in the north of England, Doris had a hard start in life when her father died when she was just 13. She helped look after her two younger siblings and run the family fish and chip shop.
During the Second World War she was a despatch rider for the fire service, a dangerous job that involved riding a motorbike to the scene of bombings and fires in order to relay information back to headquarters.
Doris met Trish's father - a pilot, who would be stationed in a number of different countries - at a dance.
The couple lived in London and the seaside resort town of Blackpool before relocating to New Zealand with Trish, an only child, when she was eight.
"Dad had itchy feet. He always wanted to emigrate to some far distant land," she says.
The small family lived in several New Zealand towns before settling in the seaside Auckland suburb of Castor Bay, where Doris enjoyed water sports, as well as yoga and gym.
While there she worked for a number of years on a manual telephone exchange - her longest-running job, according to her daughter.
Doris also took trips back to England to see her family.
In the 1970s, after her husband died, she moved to Australia, settling in Kyneton.
It was not until she was 80 that she joined Trish, who had moved to Australia and settled in Bendigo, moving into a house in the next street.
These days Doris has two grandsons and four great granddaughters.
Besides family and shopping, she loves to read, cook and garden.
"She's a very good cook and all through her life has made her own bread - and still does - and the most wonderful meat pies and pastries and scones," Trish says.
"She still gets out there in her garden and prunes and picks things and does a bit of weeding. She's mad on English cottage gardens and has a lot of box hedges, and some beautiful roses."
Doris has had a full, and in many ways, a difficult life, her daughter says - living through a depression, a world war, the loss of a parent at a tender age and the need to rebuild her life in a different country.
"But she's always been a hard worker and I think that's got her through," Trish says.
"She's always put her head down and worked hard and had a positive attitude to most things."
The milestone birthday was also celebrated by Doris' family on Sunday with lunch, cake and champagne at the Gold Mines Hotel.
