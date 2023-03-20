Man charged over Strathfieldsaye assault

Bendigo Advertiser
30-year-old Strathfieldsaye man charged with string of offences after alleged assault

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:54pm
A man has been charged after an assault in Strathfieldsaye on March 17.

