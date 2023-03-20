Man charged over Strathfieldsaye assault

A man has been charged after an assault in Strathfieldsaye on March 17.
Emergency services were called to reports of an incident on Sunset Drive at about 12.45am.
A Kangaroo Flat woman suffered minor injuries but didn't need hospital treatment.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, threat to inflict serious injury, threat to destroy property, criminal damage, wilful damage and unlawful assault.
The Strathfieldsaye man has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on April 4.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log on to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
