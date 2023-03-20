Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Kangan Institute working to help prisoners find jobs on release

DC
By David Chapman
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Corrections Enver Erdogan visited Loddon-Middleton Prison in Castlemaine on Monday. Picture supplied

Prisoners are using a program involving Bendigo Kangan Institute to help them secure a job after their release.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.