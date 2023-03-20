Bendigo Advertiser
Fines expected after car mounts kerb, flips in White Hills 40km/h zone

By Jonathon Magrath, and Jenny Denton
Updated March 20 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 4:45pm
A Holden Commodore was towed after flipping on Napiet Street. Picture by Noni Hyett

UPDATED 4.45pm: Police expect to issue a Huntly man with infringement notices following an incident on Napier Street at about 3.30pm on Monday.

