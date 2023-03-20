UPDATED 4.45pm: Police expect to issue a Huntly man with infringement notices following an incident on Napier Street at about 3.30pm on Monday.
Leading senior constable David Hockey said the man, in his 30s, was driving north-bound before mounting the kerb near Holy Rosary Primary School, colliding with a power pole and electronic speed sign and flipping.
"At this stage what we're looking at is possibly an offence of exceeding the 40 kilometres zone, which is very important," Mr Hockey said.
"Obviously the time of the day that we've had this collision, it could have been a lot worse."
The driver and two passengers were all uninjured and traffic was reopened just after 4.15pm.
Senior constable Hockey said the driver would be issues with "a couple of infringement notices".
"What highlights this incident is the time that it's happened," he said
"It's happened in that period of time from 2.30pm to 4pm where it's a restricted zone, but given that it's a end of school period time, the time there's speed limit through here goes down to 40 [kilometres per hour], so we'll investigate that as well."
UPDATED 4.20pm: The road has reopened but traffic remains banked up around the scene of a single vehicle car crash at White Hills this afternoon.
Three people who were in a car that mounted the kerb and hit a pole outside Holy Rosary Primary School, on Napier St shortly before 3.35pm were uninjured.
The Holden Commodore, which landed on its roof, was towed away.
Police believed speed may have been a factor in the collision.
Traffic is being diverted around the scene of a crash at White Hills this afternoon.
Napier St, north bound, is blocked to traffic while the lanes travelling towards Bendigo are still open.
A car was towed away from the scene, just outside Holy Rosary Primary School, between Hamelin and Scott streets on Napier St, after apparently hitting a tree and flipping shortly before 3.35pm.
Emergency services are currently on scene.
The condition of the driver is not known.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.