Grand weekend for junior teams in BDCA grand finals

Bendigo United, Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye and White Hills celebrated premiership success in BDCA junior grand finals across the weekend.
In high-quality matches, Bendigo United won a second-straight under-16A title, Bendigo claimed the under-16B flag, Strathfieldsaye secured back-to-back under-14A premierships and White Hills triumphed in the under-14B division.
In the under-16A grand final at Ewing Park, the Redbacks defeated Strathdale-Maristians by 33 runs on the back of a strong batting performance.
Skipper Hugh Behrens led the way with a brilliant 56 off just 41 balls, which included 11 boundaries.
He added 87 for the second wicket with opener Gus Hay (35), while Eamon Austin (28) and Oscar Cail (19) made valuable contributions in a team score of 192.
Seb Rossi (2-21) and Ethan McMahon (2-22) were the most successful bowlers for the Suns.
While Xavier Grant was at the crease, Strathdale looked capable of reeling in the big total.
He had the Suns well-placed at 2-93 after 26 overs, but the Redbacks' decision to have Darby Whatley return to the bowling crease for a second spell proved decisive.
In the space of 27 balls, the Suns lost 3-17, with Whatley dismissing McMahon and Grant (52 off 47 balls).
When Whatley (4-30) took two more wickets in his final two overs, and Austin (3-36) picked up his third wicket, the Suns had slumped to 9-141.
The Redbacks eventually bowled out the Suns for 159 in the 45th over.
Bendigo won a thrilling under-16B grand final by two runs against Sandhurst.
Vailen Hickman and Felix Keane were instrumental in the Goers' score of 139 off 25 overs.
The Dragons made good progress in their chase and were within three runs of victory before Hickman claimed the final wicket to clinch victory.
Ash Harris was the best bowler for Bendigo.
Individual scores for the match were unavailable because of an error with MyCricket.
Strathfieldsaye scored an impressive win over Maiden Gully Marist in the under-14A grand final.
The Jets' batting was superb in the biggest game of the season.
Maiden Gully Marist posted 125 off its 40 overs thanks largely to a fine 46 not out from Drew Warren.
Will Hargreaves (25) was the only other MGM batter to reach double-figures.
Tyson Sherwell (2-6) and Owen Perry (2-14) led the way for a Jets' team that bowled and fielded brilliantly.
Strathfieldsaye only lost two wickets in its chase and had eight overs up its sleeve when it scored the winning runs.
Tyce Griffin smashed six fours and one six on his way to 38 retired off 30 balls, while Perry (15 retired), Jesse Webster (15 retired) and Aydan Hand (14 not out) chipped in with solid contributions.
White Hills held off Strathfieldsaye by nine runs in a hard-fought under-14B grand final.
The Demons batted first and made 7-123 off 25 overs.
Oscar Kleinert (32 not out), Ari Sawyer (21 retired) and Charlie Dickins (15 retired) ensured the Demons had a competitive score to defend.
Keelan McInerney (2-6) was best with the ball for the Jets.
In reply, the Jets batted well, but some tight bowling and good bowling from the Demons made the task tough.
Jay Garley (30 retired), Hamish Kelly (18 not out) and McInerney (15) did their best to get the Jets over the line.
However, the Demons held on, with Maeve Caine (2-13) picking up two key wickets.
