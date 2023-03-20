Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Grand weekend for junior teams in BDCA grand finals

Updated March 20 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United team-mates after they took a crucial wicket against Strathdale-Maristians in the under-16A grand final. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo United, Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye and White Hills celebrated premiership success in BDCA junior grand finals across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.