Keeping your property safe these holidays Advertising Feature

With the Easter holiday period approaching, now is the time to review your home and business security. Picture Shutterstock

Regional Victorian security company Sectrol Security says it has identified an alarming increase in the number of break-ins during the past twelve months, derived from data generated from its 24/7 security monitoring centre.

Post COVID-19 lockdown analysis found more than a 50 per cent growth in residential and commercial break-ins. The greatest increase occurred in the commercial sector, particularly small to medium sized enterprises.

Over the 40 years Sectrol has been in operation, we've seen burglary and attempted burglary rates increase when times get tough. - Grant Belsar, Sectrol owner

Sectrol owner, Grant Belsar, said the increase in break-ins is likely to be the result of several factors, including post-pandemic urban growth, as well as financial pressures caused by interest rate rises and cost of living increases.

"This type of activity is not uncommon," said Belsar. "Over the 40 years Sectrol has been in operation, we've seen burglary and attempted burglary rates increase when times get tough.

"You'd think with the availability of budget DIY security systems, there'd be higher rates of deterrents in the market. However, DIY systems have their limitations."

Sectrol is a leading provider of regional Victorian security services. Picture supplied

Larger regional cities such Bendigo are experiencing strong growth and urban migration. When overlaid with economic challenges, these factors also result in increased levels of crime.

With the Easter holiday period fast approaching, Belsar recommends people review their home and business security.



With the Easter holiday period fast approaching, Belsar recommends people review their home and business security.

While there are many products on the market, the safest option is 24/7 monitored security.


