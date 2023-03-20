Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City loses season-opening clash at Balmoral

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:31pm
Recruit Kayle Thompson was one of the bright lights for Bendigo City in the club's season-opener against Balmoral on Sunday. Picture by Kieran Iles

BENDIGO City FC coach Greg Thomas is backing his side to bounce back quickly after suffering a loss in Saturday's Men's State League 5 season opener against Balmoral.

