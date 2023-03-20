Bendigo City loses season-opening clash at Balmoral

BENDIGO City FC coach Greg Thomas is backing his side to bounce back quickly after suffering a loss in Saturday's Men's State League 5 season opener against Balmoral.
Near unbeatable on their home pitch at Balmoral Park in Derrimut over the last three seasons, Balmoral looks set to extend its dominance into a fourth season following a 2-0 victory.
It was not the start Thomas and his new-look squad were looking for in their second season in the MSL.
City's fate was part-sealed when it was unable to convert a number of early chances.
Mario Petrovic eventually put the home side up 1-0 with a goal in the 48th minute.
Balmoral was able to press home its advantage, with Michael Sdregas finding the back of the next in the 62nd minute, helping the home side to a confidence-building victory.
Thomas expected his players to move on quickly from the defeat.
"It was probably the worst game we could have got first-up; it's the toughest away game in the league," he said.
"To get it first-up wasn't great, but it's also out of the way now.
"The small pitch and blowing a gale in 37 degrees didn't suit us all. It was a really tough day at the office.
"They have only lost there once in three and a bit years. I see them taking the points off most teams down there.
"But we can't dwell on that. There is 21 games to go, we'll just move on quickly."
The clash pitted two of the likely championship contenders, after Balmoral finished last season in third spot below Barwon, which won promotion to division four, and Melton Phoenix, while Bendigo City was fourth.
Thomas found positives in the performances of 2023 season recruit Kayle Thompson, who has joined the club from MSL 3 team Sebastopol, and Riley Henderson.
"It was just a real hard slog, but I thought defensively we were pretty sound," he said.
"We just didn't take a few early chances that we had and it came back to bite us."
Bendigo City will get the chance to make amends against Surfside Waves at Ocean Grove this weekend.
The Waves, who had a bye in round one, finished bottom of the ladder last season with one win and 21 losses.
City won both of the teams' matches last season, 5-1 away and 8-2 at home.
In Saturday's reserves clash, Bendigo City lost 3-1 to Balmoral.
Ruben White was the goal scorer for City in the 49th minute.
Balmoral 2 d Bendigo City 0
Deakin University 3 d Tarneit United 0
West Point 4 d ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 0
Ballarat 2 lost to Wyndham 6
Lara United 2 drew with Melton Phoenix 2
Surfside Waves bye
