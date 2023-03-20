Murphy returns to Victorian squad for Sheffield Shield final

Todd Murphy will play for Victoria in this week's Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia in Perth.
The Moama-raised former Sandhurst premiership player returns to state cricket after his stunning first Test series for Australia in India.
The off-spinner made an instant impact, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.21 across the four Test matches, which included a five-wicket haul on debut. Murphy is joined in the Victorian squad by Peter Handscomb, who also returns after the Indian Test series.
Former Bendigo batter James Seymour has been omitted from the squad that defeated WA last week. The Vics won their past five matches to qualify for the final.
"To win five matches in a row to qualify is a special feat, everyone is really excited to get back over to Perth and, hopefully, return with the Shield," Cricket Victoria's head of male cricket David Hussey said.
"The way that the side performed last week was outstanding, the bowling group was well led by the returning Scott Boland and the way that the batting group, particularly Marcus Harris and Matt Short, were able to bat through tough periods and execute plans was a credit to them.
"Beating WA is tough in any conditions, but to do it over there and qualify for the final gives us great momentum heading into this week.
"It was so great to see Pete and Todd performing on the world stage, we're very fortunate to be able to call them back into our squad for the final."
