Murphy returns to Victorian squad for Sheffield Shield final

Updated March 20 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy returns to the Victorian team this week. Picture by Getty Images

Todd Murphy will play for Victoria in this week's Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia in Perth.

