Play-off victory secures Colts a CV League One berth

Strathfieldsaye Colts United in, Golden City and La Trobe University out.
The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's controversial play-off tournament to decide the final berth in CV League One is over.
Colts defeated La Trobe Uni 1-0 on Sunday to improve their record to an unbeatable 2-0 in the three-game competition.
Next Sunday's scheduled Golden City-La Trobe Uni clash is now a dead rubber, with both teams destined to play in CV League Two.
"We're very relieved,'' Colts' president and division one keeper Phil Berry said.
"We're happy to be playing in the League One, but at the same time we still think the decision (to have a play-off for one spot) was not right.
"We feel for the teams that have missed out like that."
After defeating Golden City 3-2 in the play-off opener, Colts secured their place in League One thanks to an early goal against La Trobe Uni.
Star striker Godwill Basha, who scored twice in the win over Golden City, proved his worth with a successful strike in the 10th minute against the Eagles.
"We started really strongly and we put plenty of pressure on them early,'' Berry said.
"We took one opportunity after 10 minutes and we probably had the better of the chances in the first half.
"La Trobe pushed really hard and they had chances as well, but, thankfully, they didn't make the most of them.
"With about five to 10 minutes to go in the game they hit the post which turned into a goalmouth scramble and they were ruled off-side.
"It was one of those games where both teams tried to counter-attack and the game opened up.
"(At the final whistle) it was more relief than anything else."
Colts now prepare for the start of the CV League One season on the weekend of April 1-2.
Meanwhile, the gallant run of Colts' women's side in the Nike FC Cup came to an end on Saturday.
Colts went down to State League club FC Clifton Hill 3-1 at Truscott Reserve.
Kicking with the aid of a strong breeze, the visitors scored three times in the first half.
Colts responded strongly after the break and got one goal back via the services of Zoe Cail.
The hot conditions took its toll on both sides in the second half.
To Colts' credit, they didn't look out of place against their highly-rated opponents.
"I thought the girls played really well,'' Berry said.
"Clifton Hill kicking with the breeze in the first half proved to be the difference. The breeze dropped in the second half.
"It was a great experience for the girls. They showed they can take it up to a State League team.
"Even though we lost, the way we played was excellent and it will give us some confidence going into the season here."
