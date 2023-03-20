Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Play-off victory secures Colts a CV League One berth

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye Colts United edged out La Trobe Uni 1-0 in Sunday's League One play-off clash. Picture by Noni Hyett

Strathfieldsaye Colts United in, Golden City and La Trobe University out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.