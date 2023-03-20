Rivals can't top Stewart in Charlton Pacing Cup

EMMA Stewart's dominance of the Charlton Pacing Cup (2570m) continued on Sunday, with Cant Top This giving Victoria's premier trainer her fourth consecutive win in the race.
The six-year-old gelding, confidently driven by Mark Pitt, atoned for a pair of recent placings in cups at Hamilton and Horsham by producing an emphatic 11.9m victory in the $35,000 feature.
Cant Top This was forced to do plenty of work after being caught three-wide early in the race, but was eventually able to work his way alongside the leader Helluva.
Pitt turned up the heat on the leader Helluva down the back straight the final time and surged to the lead on the home corner to quickly put the race beyond doubt.
Attempting to lead from start to finish, Helluva held on for second ahead of the favourite Curly James, with locally-trained hope Cee Cee In America a valiant fourth.
Pitt, who combined for a double with Stewart on Sunday following their earlier win with Compete in the 3YO Classic, praised a tough win by Cant Top This, who was only narrowly beaten by his stablemate Like A Wildfire - a former Charlton Cup winner - at his last start in the Group 3 Horsham Cup.
"It's great form leading into this race, to run second in the Horsham Cup and then to come out again today and show his dominance, he was super," he said.
The 29-year-old reinsman was prepared to bide his time outside of Helluva after laying down an early challenge for the lead.
"Once I was out there for a little bit longer than I anticipated, you can't get itchy fingers, you've just got to be patient," he said.
"Once I got the into the breeze, I had a little look for the front, but it wasn't there.
"I was happy to sit outside him."
Pitt felt Cant Top This had taken his time getting back to his best this time in work, but was confident the immediate future was bright.
"It is hard to come back on such a hard mark. He had such a great season last season," he said.
"He had a little let up, but it's taken him a couple of runs to get back to his best, but he's sure back to his best now."
While Stewart has claimed the past four Charlton Pacing Cups, all four winners were driven by different drivers.
Greg Sugars, who won this year's Charlton Trotters Cup on One Over All, piloted Fourbigmen to victory in 2020.
Leigh Sutton claimed the honours aboard Like A Wildfire in 2021, while Hamilton's Jackie Barker piloted Demon Delight to victory in 2022.
Fourth in the race with Cee Cee In America, Charlton trainer Joey Thompson was rapt with the effort.
Racing out of his grade, the seven-year-old gelding added to a string of good recent country cup performances, including a second at Boort and fourth at Birchip, as well as a second in the Central Victorian Pacing Championship at St Arnaud in January.
"He is entered in the Ouyen Cup this Sunday and he will draw pretty good again too. It's a NR 70 to 120 and he's a 68 (rater), so he's stepping up in class again," Thompson said.
"There were some pretty strong horses in front of him (at Charlton) and Crime Writer behind him (in fifth) only just got beaten in the Inter Dominion Consolation.
"He keeps earning a cheque."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.