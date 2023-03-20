Bendigo Advertiser
Rivals can't top Stewart in Charlton Pacing Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:14pm
Cant Top This and driver Mark Pitt. File picture by Stuart McCormick

EMMA Stewart's dominance of the Charlton Pacing Cup (2570m) continued on Sunday, with Cant Top This giving Victoria's premier trainer her fourth consecutive win in the race.

