Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Eaglehawk educator John Pearce honoured in Dahlia and Arts parade float

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
March 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk Secondary College students Levity Camilleri and Arlo MacDonald in front of the float dedicated to John Pearce. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

If you attended the Dahlia and Arts Festival's gala street parade on Saturday, you may have seen a very special tribute to one of Eaglehawk's favourite people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.