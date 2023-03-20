If you attended the Dahlia and Arts Festival's gala street parade on Saturday, you may have seen a very special tribute to one of Eaglehawk's favourite people.
John Pearce, who worked at Eaglehawk Secondary College for 51 years before retiring this year, was immortalised in a larger-than-life crafted statue and float.
The project, unbeknownst to Mr Pearce, was the brainchild of a collective of teachers who wanted to do something to celebrate the career of last year's Eaglehawk Citizen of the Year, with students also enlisted for help.
ESC school captain Arlo MacDonald said he was excited to honour the well-known mentor.
"He's worked at this school since dawn of the dinosaurs," he said. "He's amazing, he is a bit of a living legend here."
Arlo said he hoped Mr Pearce would be happy when he saw the surprise tribute.
"I hope he'll see that his work has been worthwhile and that he's appreciated," he said.
Fellow student Levity Camilleri said it was important to recognise Mr Pearce's years of service to the school community and beyond.
"He gives so much to the community around school and around the Greater Bendigo area, and so it's really important to be able to give something back and also to celebrate his work," she said.
Education support staff Fiona Smith was charged with the responsibility of making Mr Pearce's head out of calico and leading a team to craft the throne and supporting props.
Sarena Bear, who runs the GROW program at ESC, said everyone was excited to see the project come together.
"The students are super excited," she said. "I think it's because of Fiona's artwork and the size, and then they can see him, then go 'oh, I know him, he was doing this. I haven't seen him this term'.
"They know of him and they've been super excited to just get in and build."
Eaglehawk Secondary College was well represented at the street parade, with teachers, ex-teachers, past students and 30 current students joining in the celebration.
Mr Pearce was also celebrated in a rousing rendition of Another One Bites the Dust, his favourite song, performed by students at the Eaglehawk Town Hall.
