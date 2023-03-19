Power clubs surge into BDCA women's grand final

The two best teams of the home and away season will battle for the BDCA women's premiership.
Golden Square and Sandhurst continued their dominance of the competition with emphatic victories in Sunday's semi-finals.
Minor premier Golden Square cruised to victory over Strathdale-Maristians at Ken Wust Oval, while Sandhurst proved too good for Bendigo at Shadforth Park.
Square's win was set up by a fine bowling and fielding performance.
The Bulldogs restricted the Suns to 5-71 off 25 overs.
Paige Conder (1-8 off five overs) and Sienna Barnett (0-9 off five overs) kept things tight early.
The Suns' cause wasn't helped by three run outs.
Ellena Findlay top-scored with 24 off 56 balls, while Meg O'Callaghan finished unbeaten on 16.
Square's dynamic opening batters Tammy Norquay and Sarah Mannes set about the chase in an attacking manner.
Norquay hit three boundaries and raced to 17 before she was dismissed by Macey Brereton (1-17).
When Mannes was clean bowled by Paynton Jolliffe for 18, Square was 2-46 and the Suns were back in the game.
However, Conder and Sarah Perry put the game away for Square with a controlled, unbeaten stand of 27.
Conder finished unbeaten on 16 off 50 balls, while Perry was 10 not out off 10 balls, as Square scored the winning runs with eight overs remaining.
Sandhurst kept its premiership defence alive with a resounding win over Bendigo.
The Dragons restricted Bendigo to 8-79 off its 25 overs.
Mel Lowther (1-4 off five overs) bowled superbly, while Bree McLeod (2-21) was the most successful bowler.
Skipper Amy Ryan (19) and Ash McLeod (15) were the only Bendigo batters to reach double figures.
Sandhurst lost Amanda O'Neill (1) early in its run chase, but Kate Shallard and captain Maree Pearce combined for an unbroken 73-run stand to see their side home.
Shallard finished 32 not out and Pearace 30 not out in a valuable hit-out ahead of the grand final.
McLeod (1-12 off five overs) was the pick of Bendigo's bowling attack.
In the second XI competition, California Gully will play the Strathfieldsaye Jets in the grand final.
Cal Gully scored an imposing 77-run win over Golden Square in its semi-final.
The Cobras didn't lose a wicket on their way to 0-152 from 20 overs.
Hannah Kenny smashed 52 retired off just 35 balls, while Roslyn Hynes raced to 44 not out from 33 balls.
Zoe Tucker (17 not out) and Gail Galvin (16 retired) were in form with the bat as well.
In reply, Square finished 4-75 off 20 overs against some impressive Cal Gully bowling.
Jasmine Burzacott (2-4 from four overs) was the star with the ball for the Cobras.
Zoe Wiseman (23 retired) and Christina Hartney (17 retired) finished the season strongly for Golden Square.
In the other semi-final, Strathfieldsaye Jets upset club mates Strathfieldsaye.
Set 114 for victory in 20 overs, the Jets made 1-117 off 14.1 overs, with Britt Tangey (32), Sharon Kemp (30 not out) and Sarah Rogers (26 retired) in fine form.
Earlier, Charlotte Dashwood (2-19) helped restrict Strathfieldsaye to 2-113.
Best with the bat for Strathfieldsaye were Alana McCulloch (33 retired) and Adelaide Bollard (19 not out).
The first XI and second XI grand finals will be played at the two Club Court ovals from 10am next Sunday.
