A new world for the hearing impaired has opened up in the Bendigo region with services for cochlear implants now within easy access.
As part of the Victorian Cochlear Implant Program, services usually offered at the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne are being brought to regional Victoria.
It means Bendigo residents no longer have to travel to the state's capital to get their cochlear implants up and working.
Under this initiative, Country Hearing Care Eaglehawk had its first two patients, Graeme Vickers and Doug Acrum, "switch on" their devices last week.
A cochlear implant is an electronic device that stimulates the auditory nerve through electrodes placed in the cochlea of the inner ear, allowing some severely deaf people to perceive sounds.
Mr Acrum has been living with less than 50 per cent hearing for a number of years and would have had to travel from Mildura to Melbourne for any appointments pertaining to the implant.
He said he found this to be a barrier and hindered him from getting the device sooner.
"I tried to go on with just a hearing aid for as long as I could, I was able to lipread and hold a conversation that way," Mr Acrum said.
"Then I was found out and couldn't keep doing that, I knew I needed to do something."
Cochlear Australia market expansion manager Lisa Singer said Mr Acrum wasn't alone.
"Distance was a big issue and a lot of people wouldn't consider even having an assessment done because of the distance and having to go to Melbourne," she said.
"There are a lot of people in regional areas that are happy to look at getting a cochlear implant now because of this program."
Following surgery to have the electrodes placed in the ear, patients can go to select clinics in Bendigo, Mildura and Echuca for their follow-ups.
Ms Singer said the surgery itself was another worry for some people.
"A lot of people believe they need a big brain surgery to have the device put in, but that's not the case," she said.
"A small incision is made behind the ear before creating an opening in the mastoid bone to guide the electrode to the cochlea.
"People are also afraid of the costs (that) surgery or the device will have, but it's free for anyone regardless of whether they're public or private."
OTHER STORIES:
Once healed, patients then see staff at the respective clinics to have the device fitted and programmed over a number of appointments.
"Doug had his switch-on appointment (on Thursday) and will have about four or five appointments over the next couple of months to finalise that process," Country Hearing Care Eaglehawk audiologist Maddi Kennedy said.
"For the first appointment, it's about getting the sound coming through the electrodes and getting people comfortable with the device, then the follow up appointments allow for readjusting as the brain gets used to it all."
Mr Acrum said he was unable to hear high-pitched noises, but he now hears a whole new range of sounds thanks to the implant.
"I used to have to set alarms one minute apart so I could eventually be woken up," he said.
"But now I can hear my phone ring and I look forward to hearing the voices of my grandkids."
For more information, contact Country Hearing Care Eaglehawk on 5446 3399 or visit chcare.com.au/our-services/cochlear-implant-services
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.