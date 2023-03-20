One Over All claims back-to-back country cup wins with Charlton triumph

THE Jess Tubbs-Greg Sugars stable continued its golden run with its trotters by claiming the $30,000 Group 3 Charlton Trotters Cup (2570m) on Sunday with One Over All.
Driven to perfection by star reinsman Sugars, the emerging five-year-old gelding made light work of his 10m handicap by notching an early lead and was able to dictate terms in front before putting his rivals to the sword in the home straight to win by 10.8m over a brave Blue Coman, nearly 3m ahead of Travel Bug in third.
A convincing victory in a new track record mile rate of 2:01.3 gave One Over All back-to-back cup wins following his triumph at Horsham on Monday of last week.
The son of the champion Canadian sire Angus Hall and the New Zealand-bred mare One Over Kenny has been a definite 'work in progress' for trainer Tubbs and Sugars, despite having won 13 times in 44 starts, with the last three of those wins coming in a row.
His two cup victories have come on the heels of a big few months with their stable's star Just Believe, who racked up a trio of Group 1 triumphs from December through February in the Inter Dominion Grand Final, Great Southern Star and Australian Trotting Grand Prix.
"We never get too far ahead of ourselves with a horse like him," Sugars said of the often quirky One Over All.
"As we know, all horses have a mind of their own, but him especially. He's been a real work in progress, but we always knew he was worth persevering with.
"Just drawing a line through Just Believe, who is such an honest, tradesman-like horse and is so professional and just keeps getting the job done, you see the heights that he's been able to reach over the last few months.
"If you come out to home and watch them work, you would take this fellow over Just Believe every day of the week.
"We know he's got his fair share of ability, but he didn't have the manners and the ring craft of a Just Believe, but the longer we've had him and the more he's started to mature, we're starting to get there.
"We've just found a happy routine for him. Gear-wise and that sort of stuff, there's only so much you can do.
"He's one of those horses that likes to be kept happy in a way, but he needs to be kept controlled as well.
"It's a fine line."
A smart beginning from the standing start was the obvious key to One Over All's victory, according to Sugars, who claimed his first Charlton Trotters Cup victory.
"He was a really good mobile beginner when we first got him and then he lost his way at that, but he's always been pretty good at the stands and fairly reliable. When he steps he steps quick," he said.
"That went a long way towards him winning today. A couple of other 10m-markers with us skipped away and had a bit of traffic, but we were straight through it in a heartbeat."
One Over All started a $1.40 favourite and boosted his overall record to 13 wins and nine placings for stakes earnings of $160,265.
His win added to a big weekend for Tubbs and Sugars, who notched up a double at Melton on Saturday night with wins by Better Eclipse in the Group 3 City of Melton Plate and the veteran pacer A Gs White Socks in the Melton City Much More Stampede.
Charlton trainer Greg Norman praised another honest performance from Blue Coman ($23) after beating all but the winner home.
"He's no star, but he's a nice handy horse, who tries hard and hardly ever misses a cheque," he said.
"He really could have won his last two starts before Sunday, but he got knocked over twice (in the Wangaratta and Mount Gambier cups).
"But that's racing. I was very happy with his run (in the Charlton Cup
"He's pulled up well - the run hasn't hurt him."
Norman will now target this Friday night's $20,000 Echuca Trotters Cup (2530m) win with Blue Coman.
