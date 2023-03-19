Emergency services mop up 2km oil spill along freeway

Emergency services were working to clean up a small oil spill along the Calder Freeway on Monday morning.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were notified at around 8.30am of a washaway on High Street, Kyneton.
While they were able to get the incident under control within 15 minutes, another job popped up in Woodend soon after.
At 8.58am, local CFA crews were called to a similar incident on the Calder Freeway.
The spokesperson said they discovered between 40 and 50 litres of oil had been spilled along the two kilometres between the townships.
This incident was brought under control about 9.30am.
They said police were on scene and VicRoads had been notified.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.