Oil spilled between Kyneton and Woodend spans 2km and at least 40L

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:33am
Emergency services mop up 2km oil spill along freeway

Emergency services were working to clean up a small oil spill along the Calder Freeway on Monday morning.

