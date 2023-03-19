A flood initiative based upon an unconventional way of bringing people together is in the running to be recognised on the national stage.
The Buloke Shire's Paddock Run project has been nominated in the Disaster Preparedness category of the 2023 National Awards for Local Government.
The awards recognise outstanding innovations that have improved local communities, shining a spotlight on resourceful and creative solutions, celebrating the dedication and innovation of communities, particularly those ideas which can be adapted and replicated elsewhere.
Getting information to "where they are" was the motivation behind The Paddock Run and was set up during last year's flood event.
Floods had impacted around 50 per cent of agricultural area in the municipality, with homeowners and businesses impacted by flooded roads, cutting off access during what would normally be a busy trading period.
The council partnered with over 45 food businesses and grain receival sites across the shire to deliver flood support and assistance information to the paddock, truck, tractor, harvester, ute, using a less conventional, but more practical delivery method - via their stomachs.
"From all reports, this provided the necessary distraction when customer grain deliveries had not made the grade, turned away, or after a long wait in the queue - it hit the mark and the stomach," Buloke Shire mayor Alan Getley said.
"The initiative was also an important occupational violence intervention, recognising staff working at grain receival sites, often young women, have historically been subjected to verbal abuse."
Throughout December, a large fire at Rich Avon drew many farmers and CFA volunteers away from their harvest to extinguish the fire, Cr Getley said.
"Many of them had not eaten since breakfast and rushed back to the grain receival that evening with a truck load of grain before closing," he said.
"The provision of Kooka's cookies and this key information was also very timely as they were exhausted and hungry."
OTHER STORIES:
When visiting participating food businesses for a grocery shop or to pick up a takeaway meal, people were given a Paddock Run card.
On it was a condensed key messaging and contact numbers for specialist advisors, who could swiftly direct them to the help they needed, such as mental health advice.
At grain receival sites grain truck drivers were handed a Paddock Run card and a packet of Kooka's Country Cookies, a beloved, locally made treat, to share with colleagues in the paddock.
In all, 8000 cards were distributed, 1000 packets of Kooka's and more than 70 posters, saturating the shire population of 6178, and empowering the community to support each other.
The award winner is judged by the highest number of peer votes received.
Whilst the Buloke Shire's population may be significantly smaller than some of the other municipalities also nominated in this category, collectively their voices have always been mighty.
Voting is open from 9am on March 14 to 11.59pm on April 14.
To cast a vote, go to bit.ly/3l8AoEV
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.