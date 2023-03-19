White Hills Demons break two BDCA premiership droughts on same day

White Hills broke two premiership droughts in stunning style over the weekend.
Outsiders to even qualify for the grand finals in second XI and third XI action, the Demons defied the odds to win both premierships.
The second XI victory was the club's first flag in that division since 1990-91, while the third XI triumph was the club's first premiership in that grade since 2007-08.
In the second XI, the Demons defeated Bendigo United by three runs in a semi-final thriller on Saturday and then took down minor premier Strathdale-Maristians by six runs in Sunday's grand final.
Xavier Dunham led the Demons to victory by making a fine 79 off 107 balls.
Justin Slattery (38) and Tobias Geary (25) gave him valuable support in a team total of 9-200 off 45 overs.
Michael Prowse (3-22) and Ryan Haythorpe (3-26) did the damage with the ball for the Suns.
In reply, the Suns raced to 0-30 before they lost three quick wickets to be 3-45.
The Demons gave little away with the ball and the pressure built on the Suns' middle-order.
Chasing quick runs, the Suns lost 3-25 in the middle overs to be 6-113 with 11 overs remaining.
Charlie Ryan (21 off 12) gave the Suns a lift, but their chase looked doomed after Demons' fielder Harry Ukich took three catches, including one spectacular running catch to remove Tom Purcell.
At 9-170 the Suns required 31 off the final 27 balls.
Final pair Ryan Haythorpe and Blake Barri cut the deficit to 14 runs to win off the final over.
Tom Piazza took the ball for the Demons.
Haythorpe and Barri scored four runs off the first three balls to leave the Suns requiring 10 runs off three deliveries.
Barri smashed the fourth ball to the leg-side, but it was fielded in the deep and the Suns were held to a single.
On the fifth ball of the final over, Haythorpe and Barri ran two, leaving Haythorpe on strike with a six needed to tie the scores.
Piazza's full delivery crashed into the stumps and the Demons were crowned premiers.
Wil Tuohey (32), Haythorpe (30) and Jono Davidson (28) led the way for the Suns.
Darcy Irwin (3-34), Piazza (3-42) and man of the match Dunham (2-16) were best with the ball for the Demons.
In the third XI, the Demons, who finished fourth on the ladder, upstaged minor premier Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's semi-finals and then backed-up by defeating reigning premier Bendigo United by 19 runs in Sunday's grand final.
The Redbacks, who were chasing a fourth third XI flag in five years, thrashed Kangaroo Flat in Saturday's semi-finals.
Tom Dunham was the player of the finals for the Demons. He made 56 in the semi-final win and produced a match-defining 58 not out in the grand final.
His 63-ball knock was the backbone of the White Hills' score of 7-142 off 25 overs.
Ben Aylett (23) added 43 for the third wicket with Dunham.
Matt Beck took three wickets for the Redbacks.
In reply, the Redbacks were in a strong position at 1-61, but the loss of Mark Di Fede for 26 changed the momentum of the game.
The Redbacks lost 4-22 to be 5-83 and the required run rate ballooned to more than eight runs per over.
Chasing quick runs, the Redbacks gave White Hills chances and the Demons grabbed those opportunities with both hands.
When Reilley Porter (3-15) clean bowled Brenden Younghusband with the first delivery of the final over, the Redbacks were bowled out for 123 and the Demons celebrated their first third XI flag since the 2007-08 season.
Daniel Atkinson (3-25) and James Mannix (3-29) bowled well for White Hills.
Strathdale-Maristians won the fourth XI grand final in convincing fashion.
Set a target of 169 off 35 overs by Strathfieldsaye, the Suns raced to 6-170 in just 22.1 overs.
Xavier Grant belted 50 retired off 30 balls, while Aydin Price made 41 off 40 balls. Mumtaz Hussain raced to 21 off 11 balls.
Andrew Kelly (4-29) was the pick of the bowlers for Strathfieldsaye.
Earlier in the day, the Suns' Jack Spencer produced a superb spell.
He claimed 5-26 off six overs to help restrict the Jets to 8-168.
Damien Bilsborow (34) and Andrew Kelly (30) batted well for the Jets.
