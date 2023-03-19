Police look into Marong car crash after woman sustains non-life-threatening injuries

Police are seeking further information as they investigate a single-vehicle incident in Marong over the weekend.
Emergency services including Victoria Police, SES and Ambulance Victoria responded to the crash on March 18 around 12.30pm.
Police believe a station wagon was driving on Calder Highway near the intersection of Yorkshire Road when it crashed and rolled about 12.25pm.
READ MORE:
The driver and sole passenger of the car, a 31-year-old Flora Hill woman, was trapped and extracted by emergency services shortly after. The woman was conveyed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while police managed traffic and the site was cleared.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.