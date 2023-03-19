Bendigo Advertiser
Woman hospitalised after Calder Highway, Marong crash

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 19 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 5:37pm
Police look into Marong car crash after woman sustains non-life-threatening injuries

Police are seeking further information as they investigate a single-vehicle incident in Marong over the weekend.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

