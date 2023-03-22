Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

La Trobe University researcher Dr Lauren Booker reveals work on mistimed feeds in babies

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
March 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Lauren Booker has examined how consuming mistimed expressed breast milk might affect babies sleep. Picture by Noni Hyett

Sleep is one of the most vital needs for any youngster and a Bendigo-based researcher may have some useful tips for families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.