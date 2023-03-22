Sleep is one of the most vital needs for any youngster and a Bendigo-based researcher may have some useful tips for families.
La Trobe University academic Dr Lauren Booker has examined how consuming "mistimed" expressed breast milk might affect babies' sleep.
Dr Booker's research looked at 329 mothers, and examined different feeding methods and how well their respective babies slept.
"My background is in sleep and circadian rhythm misalignment disorders and so what was really interesting a few years ago was that research has shown that breast milk has a circadian rhythm," Dr Booker said.
"Melatonin, which is a hormone for sleep onset, is highly present in nighttime breast milk but then dissipates during the day.
"So there's a potential then for that signaling and hormone from the breast milk to be potentially playing an important role in developing the infant's circadian rhythm because an infant isn't born with a circadian timing, it develops over three to six months."
Dr Booker said nearly 60 to 70 per cent of mothers express or pump milk at some stage and that can potentially involve "mistimed milk".
"(Mothers) might be pumping at work, which is daytime milk, which is high in cortisol which is an alertness hormone, but then giving that milk to the infant at night, and then they wonder why the infant struggles to get to sleep or stay asleep," she said.
"Or vice versa and the mother gets up early in the morning, pumps nighttime breast milk with high melatonin, but then sends that milk to the childcare with the infant during the day."
Dr Booker said this mistimed breast milk could possibly affect a baby's sleep patterns both in the short term but also potentially long term.
"The two big findings from this current publication were the infants that consumed the mistimed breast milk took significantly longer to get to sleep so around 12 to 13 minutes longer than the other feeding methods of formula or direct breastfeeding," she said.
"Then the infants who took mistimed expressed breast milk also slept approximately 40 minutes longer during the day."
Dr Booker said the solution could be as simple as labelling milk with the time it was expressed and being mindful of those timings when feeding a child.
"It would be like the infant feeling groggy and jetlagged like when you're travelling," she said.
"Then after a while, you'd gradually get back into sync again but it depends if they get mistimed milk for months and months and months, then there could be more long term effects that we just don't know yet."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
