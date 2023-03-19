Bendigo Advertiser
Medals galore for Bendigo riders at national track championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Alessia McCaig and Belinda Bailey won two gold medals each at the national track championships.

Bendigo trio Alessia McCaig, Belinda Bailey and Lillyth Jones will return from Brisbane with a swag of medals after producing some brilliant performances at the national track championships.

