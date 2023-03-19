Medals galore for Bendigo riders at national track championships

Bendigo trio Alessia McCaig, Belinda Bailey and Lillyth Jones will return from Brisbane with a swag of medals after producing some brilliant performances at the national track championships.
McCaig secured two gold medals and one silver medal in the elite women's division, Bailey collected two gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals in the under-19 women's competition, while Jones won one gold medal and one bronze medal in the under-19 women's division.
After finishing second in the sprint on opening night, McCaig powered her way to gold in the 500m time-trial on Friday night.
The Commonwealth Games representative completed an impressive meet by outsprinting a high-quality field in Sunday's keirin final.
Bailey's golden double started in the under-19 team pursuit on Friday night where she joined Bendigo clubmate Jones in the successful Victorian quartet.
On Saturday, Bailey's speed came to the fore as she surged to victory in the under-19 women's keirin final.
Bailey and Jones combined to win bronze in the under-19 women's madison.
Bailey and Jones scored 15 points in the 20km madison - 26 points behind the winners Nicole Duncan and Keira Will from New South Wales.
Bailey's fourth and fifth medals came in Sunday's final day of action.
Bailey and Jones were third and fourth respectively in the under-19 women's points race, while Bailey was part of the silver-medal winning Victorian squad in the under-19 women's team sprint.
Jones' hard work on the training track paid off and she richly deserved her two medals for the carnival.
Bendigo's Ned Pollard and Castlemaine's Jade Maddern rode for Victoria in Sunday's elite men team sprint.
They finished fifth in qualifying - just half a second outside of riding for a medal.
Pollard also finished eighth overall in Saturday's elite men's keirin.
Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto completed his carnival by finishing sixth in Saturday night's elite men's points race.
Agnoletto scored 33 points, while the winner was Queenslander Tyler Tomkinson with 74 points.
