Bendigo Pioneers open Talent League Girls season with thrilling victory

The Bendigo Pioneers opened their Coates Talent League Girls season with a thrilling one-point win over the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.
The Pioneers rallied from seven points behind in the final term to win 7.11 (53) to 8.4 (52) at Rumbalara.
The Pioneers made a bright start to the game and led by 16 points at the main break.
The Bushrangers cut the margin to five points at three quarter-time and looked set to run away with the game when they kicked the first two goals of the final quarter.
However, the Pioneers showed plenty of heart to dig in and create their own scoring opportunities.
A Lila Keck goal at the 14-minute mark brought the Pioneers back to within one point.
One minute later, Keck scored a behind via a shot on the run to level the scores.
Busy half-forward Keely Fullerton snapped a behind at the 16-minute to put the Pioneers in front.
The final four minutes of the match were an arm-wrestle.
The Bushrangers surged forward several times, but the Pioneers' half-back line stood firm under pressure.
In the final minute the Pioneers bottled the ball up on the wing and then won a crucial clearance to go forward.
The ball was deep inside the Pioneers' 50 when the final siren sounded.
New coach Whitney Kennedy celebrated a win in her first game in charge.
Skipper Keck and vice-captain Bryde O'Rourke kicked tow goals for the Pioneers, while Caitlin Evans, Sienna Hobbs and Jemmika Douglas kicked one goal each.
Sasha Pearce, Keck, Stephanie Demeo, Douglas, O'Rourke and Eliza Coutts were named best players in an impressive first-up team performance.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers' girls under-16s went down to the Murray Bushrangers by 34 points.
The Bushrangers won 9.12 (66) to 4.8 (32).
Next weekend the Pioneers' under-18 and under-16 girls programs head to Ballarat to play the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
The Pioneers' first home game is in round three against the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy at the QEO on Saturday, April 1.
