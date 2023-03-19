Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Pioneers open Talent League Girls season with thrilling victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:14pm
Leaders Steph Demeo, Lila Keck and Bryde O'Rourke had a big impact on the round one game.

The Bendigo Pioneers opened their Coates Talent League Girls season with a thrilling one-point win over the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.

