Bendigo residents may be able to see large amounts of smoke in the sky this afternoon but a CFA spokesperson said this is all from planned burns and there is no danger to residents.
One planned burn is taking place 6.5 kilometres north earth of Bendigo covering an area of 191.32 hectares and began at 1pm.
The second is taking place two kilometres south of Redcastle, itself a rural locality 45 kilometres east of Bendigo and 18 kilometres north of Heathcote.
This second burn began at 12.45pm and covered an area of 253.73 hectares.
There is no danger to residents at present.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
