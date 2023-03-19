Enos Mahachi said he was filled with so much pride to receive this position and his key priority will be to improve access to services. This comes as no surprise as the father of two is a director at an NDIS provider and is passionate about disability services. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Mr Mahachi settled in Bendigo in 2017. He would like to also focus on bringing some cultural events and developing educational materials to further facilitate people exchanging and learning about each other.