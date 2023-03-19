The City of Greater Bendigo has selected 12 community representatives to be intercultural ambassadors for the upcoming year.
Each of the participants will bring their own cultural knowledge to the program and will assist in supporting events such Reconciliation Week, NAIDOC Week, Harmony Day, Refugee Week and Cultural Diversity Week.
The program is a voluntary leadership opportunity for multicultural or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community members to share their culture, connect with others and enhance understanding and cultural diversity.
"This is an exciting leadership program which enables our multicultural community to connect with others and enhance Greater Bendigo's understanding of cultural diversity," Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
"The ambassadors have been selected to reflect a range of diverse groups and experiences, as well as age, gender, community leadership, experience and professional backgrounds. I encourage local businesses, schools, community groups and more to reach out to city staff to invite these ambassadors to your next event and to learn more about their stories and their cultures."
The ambassadors include Nishadi Weeratunga, Lwe Pree, Marlissa Theresia, Laila Hashimi, Yadwinder Singh, Miriam Casas, Shilin Joseph, Eunmi Cho, Maha Htoo Sein, Enos Mahachi, Dr Thaera O'Brien and Dassanyake Sampath Wickramasinghe.
Laila Hashimi is a Hazara woman born in Afghanistan who came to Australia as a refugee in 2014. Between her work at Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services, volunteering and modelling, she is looking forward to sharing her own heritage and culture.
Marlissa Theresia said the key point she tried to get across to people is that "we are all human". The law graduate originally from Indonesia is currently working at Hazeldene's and hopes to become a farm manager. She is keen to change the narrative about racial barriers and spread kindness and respect.
Dr Thaera O'Brien is an academic with more than 20 years of experience in teaching, training, research, cross cultural intelligence and project management. She migrated to Australia from Malaysia in 2019 and said it has been encouraging to see an increase in the region's diversity. She hopes to help improve multicultural representation in the city including in the media.
Enos Mahachi said he was filled with so much pride to receive this position and his key priority will be to improve access to services. This comes as no surprise as the father of two is a director at an NDIS provider and is passionate about disability services. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Mr Mahachi settled in Bendigo in 2017. He would like to also focus on bringing some cultural events and developing educational materials to further facilitate people exchanging and learning about each other.
Dassanyake Sampath Wickramasinghe, also known as Sam, is a senor advisor in the Public Housing Department. A Buddhist from Sri Lanka, Mr Wickramasinghe has a vision for Bendigo to be the most liveable, incusive, safe and welcoming regional city in Australia and hopes to use his opportunities as an intercultural ambassador as a step in achieving this goal.
Maha Htoo Sein migrated to Australia with his family on a humanitarian visa in 2009 before arriving in Bendigo in 2015. The Loddon Campspe Multicultraul Services communications project coordinator was born in Myanmar (Burma) and is of Karen background. He said even though there is a large Karen community, there are still people who don't understand or get confused about his background, and other multicultural backgrounds, and he would like to help educate them. He is particularly keen to share stories of refugees including those from the Karen community.
Eunmi Cho first came to Australia in 2006 as a student and loved Bendigo so much she has made it her home. Originally from South Korea, Ms Cho is an employment mentor at Campaspe Multicultural Services and has a Bachelor in Human Resource management. She hopes to promote greater understanding of different cultures in the region and to learn more about various backgrounds herself.
Shilin Joseph moved to Australia from India in 2007 and found a job at Bendigo Health the next year. The clinical nurse consultant is in her final year of studies to become a nurse practitioner. Ms Joseph hopes to use her position to encourage cultural exchanges and educate migrants and refugees about healthcare in the community.
Nishadi Weeratunga moved to Bendigo in 2019 from Sri Lanka, working as urban planner for seven years before transitioning to a career in community services and aged care. She is excited to be involved in more community activities, cultural practices and special events. As an intercultural ambassador, she hopes to be a voice for those who are underrepresented in society.
Lwe Pree was two-years-old when she was forced to flee to Thailand from Burma. There the young Karen woman spent 18 years in a refugee camp before resettling in Bendigo in 2015. Now studying a Bachelor of Nursing, Ms Pree also volunteers for a number of non-profits. She describes herself as "a small woman with a big and ambitious heart" and she wants to use her position to advocate for the Karen community.
Yadwinder Singh works as a depot manager at Direct Freight Express and also volunteers with Australian Sikh Support, a community support organisation. The Punjabi man of Sikh faither from India migrated to Australia in 2013 as an international student for university and then moved to Bendigo two years ago. Yadwinder wants to be a voice for his Punjabi community and unite everyone in Bendigo together.
Miriam Casas settled directly into Bendigo in 2013 and has loved the thriving community ever since. Born in Mexico she spent her youth across South America including in Venezuela, Peru and Brazil. A founding member of Hispanos Unidos de Victoria which aims to promote understanding of Spanish-speaking cultures in Victoria and passionate about education, Ms Casas is keen to share the concept of "un cachito de la nuestro" Spanish for "a little bit of what is ours".
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
