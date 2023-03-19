White Hills defies underdog tag to win BDCA third XI premiership

White Hills won its first BDCA third XI premiership in 15 years after producing two stunning wins over the weekend.
The Demons, who finished fourth on the ladder, upstaged minor premier Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's semi-finals and then backed-up by defeating reigning premier Bendigo United by 19 runs in Sunday's grand final.
The Redbacks, who were chasing a fourth third XI flag in five years, thrashed Kangaroo Flat in Saturday's semi-finals.
Tom Dunham was the player of the finals for the Demons. He made 56 in the semi-final win and produced a match-defining 58 not out in the grand final.
His 63-ball knock was the backbone of the White Hills' score of 7-142 off 25 overs.
Ben Aylett (23) added 43 for the third wicket with Dunham.
Matt Beck took three wickets for the Redbacks.
In reply, the Redbacks were in a strong position at 1-61, but the loss of Mark Di Fede for 26 changed the momentum of the game.
The Redbacks lost 4-22 to be 5-83 and the required run rate ballooned to more than eight runs per over.
Chasing quick runs, the Redbacks gave White Hills chances and the Demons grabbed those opportunities with both hands.
When Reilley Porter (3-15) clean bowled Brenden Younghusband with the first delivery of the final over, the Redbacks were bowled out for 123 and the Demons celebrated their first third XI flag since the 2007-08 season.
Daniel Atkinson (3-25) and James Mannix (3-29) bowled superbly for White Hills.
