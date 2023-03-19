FOOTBALL: Warm-up wins for Dragons, Roos and Bulldogs on stifling day for practice matches

SANDHURST, Kangaroo Flat and Golden Square all continued the build-up to their 2023 Bendigo Football-Netball League seasons with practice match wins in hot conditions on Saturday.
At Epsom Sandhurst in its first practice match of the pre-season defeated Murray league side Deniliquin.
"We played three 20-minute quarters and then 15 minutes in the fourth; we kicked 13 or 14 goals to their two, so defensively we were really good," Sandhurst co-coach Ash Connick said.
"We got through the game unscathed and played some good footy, so we got what we wanted out of it.
"It was pleasing to see the way Harry Monk from Mildura went. He did a bit of work as a key forward and then when Hamish (Hosking) was off he went into the ruck and was quite impressive.
"It was good to give some younger players like Ollie Morris, Tobie Travaglia and Seb Morris an opportunity, so we got plenty out of the day in what were some hot and windy conditions."
Kangaroo Flat recorded a convincing win over Tongala in searing temperatures at Tongala.
The Roos, featuring seven under-18 players, won 15.21 (111) to 2.8 (20).
"The big takeout of the game for us was having so many of our under-18 players in the side and rewarding them for their effort in terms of the work they've put in over the pre-season," new Roos coach Nathan Johns said.
"All our younger players held their own really well; they were composed and brought plenty of energy and overall, it was just good to see all our boys play their role.
"Young Jack Barras in his first year out of the under-18s had a really good second and third quarter and our two new big boys down back in Zac and Jordan Rouse were phenomenal, Nick Keogh was fantastic and Jade Mayes owned his wing and ran really hard all game."
The Roos suffered a blow in the opening minute of the game when Dylan Barber suffered an ACL injury that will put an end to his 2023 season.
"Dylan has really brought into our vision over the pre-season, but unfortunately, football can be a cruel game at times and to do his ACL in the first minute of the game is obviously really disappointing for him," Johns said.
"It was so inoccuous in terms of it happening when he was changing direction... something he has done hundreds of times at training, but we will support him and he will come back bigger and better next year."
Golden Square kicked 15 goals to seven in its win over Ballarat league side East Point at Heathcote.
"It was a shocking day for footy; 37 degrees and blowing a gale, but it was a good hit-out," Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"We got through without any injuries, which was good.
"Our midfield was really good; Tommy Toma was fairly handy first-up, Ryan Hartley and Terry Reeves were good and Ricky Monti also played well through the middle."
The 2023 BFNL season gets under way on Saturday, April 15.
