LAWN BOWLS: Royals off to state pennant finals as rags to riches 150th season continues

THE rags to riches lawn bowls season of Bendigo continued on Saturday when the Royals booked their berth in the weekend pennant state finals.
Six days after clinching a dramatic one-shot win over Bendigo East in the Bendigo weekend pennant grand final, the Royals backed up with wins over Maryborough Highlands Society and Tongala in the region finals at Moama.
In their 150th anniversary season the Royals comfortably beat Maryborough Highlands Society in their first game, while they edged out Tongala by two shots, 40-38, in their second match.
Bendigo had trailed Tongala by one shot entering the final end before the rink of Andrew Brown picked up a three to get the Royals over the line and into the state pennant finals to be played at Moama on the weekend of May 6-7.
The Royals now having the opportunity to win the state pennant championship comes only 12 months after the side had been the wooden-spooners in the Bendigo competition.
Meanwhile, the midweek pennant region finals, which included South Bendigo, were also played at Moama on Saturday, with the home team Steamers winning their way into the state pennant finals.
In other bowls news, Eaglehawk's Kaye Rowe has been crowned the Victorian over-60 women's singles champion.
Rowe defeated Lakes Entrance's Julie Simpson 21-15 in Friday's final at Bendigo.
