Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LAWN BOWLS: Royals off to state pennant finals as rags to riches 150th season continues

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 19 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo team that won Saturday's weekend pennant region final at Moama. Picture by Bendigo Bowls Club.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.