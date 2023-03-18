Bailey blitzes rivals to win second gold medal at national track titles

Bendigo cyclist Belinda Bailey continued her outstanding form at the Track National Championships in Brisbane.
After being part of the Victorian squad that won the under-19 women's team pursuit gold medal on Friday night, Bailey showed her class to win the under-19 women's keirin final on Saturday night.
The teenager also joined forces with Bendigo clubmate Lilyth Jones to win bronze in the under-19 women's madison.
Bailey and Jones scored 15 points in the 20km madison - 26 points behind the winners Nicole Duncan and Keira Will from NSW.
Bailey has the opportunity to add more medals to her name in Sunday's final day of action.
She's guaranteed of at least a silver medal in the under-19 women's team sprint final, while she'll also compete in the under-19 women's points race.
Alessia McCaig's successful carnival will conclude after Sunday elite women's keirin.
After winning gold in the elite women's time-trial on Friday night and silver in the sprint final on Thursday night, McCaig and her Victorian team-mates were fourth in the women's team sprint final on Saturday night.
Bendigo's Ned Pollard and Castlemaine's Jade Maddern will ride for Victoria in Sunday's elite men team sprint.
Pollard finished eighth overall in Saturday's elite men's keirin.
Blake Agnoletto completed his carnival by finishing sixth in Saturday night's elite men's points race.
Agnoletto scored 33 points, while the winner was Queenslander Tyler Tomkinson with 74 points.
