CRICKET: Kingower wins ULCA flag by 16 runs over Wedderburn

KINGOWER held off Wedderburn by 16 runs in Saturday's grand final to capture the Upper Loddon Cricket Association premiership.
Sent into bat at Arnold, Kingower made 7-137 off its 40 overs before bowling Wedderburn out for 121.
The man of the match was Kingower's Kyle Simpson after playing a steadying innings with the bat before capturing two wickets with the ball.
Kingower had been cruising along at 1-71 before losing 4-6 to crash to 5-77, with Wedderburn's Finn Turnbull (3-12) taking three of the wickets to fall.
But after the flurry of wickets Simpson halted Wedderburn's momentum with a vital knock of 41 off 44 balls.
Simpson was well supported by Lachlan DeJong (16), with the pair adding 53 for the sixth wicket.
The Simpson-DeJong stand followed an earlier 67-run partnership for the second wicket between skipper Braydon Welsh (38) and Matthew Rowe (30).
Wedderburn faced an uphill battle from the outset in its chase, quickly slumping to 3-4 with Lachlan Shelton (0), Brad Holt (1) and skipper Luke Holt (0) all dismissed, with Simpson (2-21) getting two of the early breakthroughs.
A 54-run partnership between Tom Kirk (23) and Isaac Holt (34) got the Wedderburn innings moving, but then came another succession of wickets with the loss of 3-7 as Kirk, Holt and Will Holt (7) all fell.
That left Wedderburn 6-65 before later being bowled out in the 35th over for 121.
DeJong followed up his valuable 16 with the bat by taking 4-20 with the ball and Jayden Leach captured 3-32 as Kingower won its third flag in the past six seasons.
"It was a fantastic game of cricket to be part of," Kingower skipper Welsh said.
"We were under a bit of pressure with the bat at five for 80-odd before Kyle Simpson and Lachie DeJong both batted really well together and got us up to around 140.
"We got off to a good start with the ball taking three early wickets and then it was a bit of an arm-wrestle for the rest of day."
Leach took the match-winning wicket for Kingower when he bowled Steven Giorlando (31).
"I'm really proud of all the boys," Welsh said.
