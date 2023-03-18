Rise in Victorian COVID cases as 7399 lives lost

The latest COVID statistics released on Friday reveal a slight rise in cases which are up by 20 per cent statewide.
From March 10 to March 16 there were 3960 total cases for the week with 3374 total active cases on March 17.
Sadly an average of four people died each day of the past week bringing the total of lives lost to 7399.
The seven-day rolling average of cases in hospital is also up by 21 per cent with approximately 114 people needing that treatment daily.
READ MORE:
There has also been an average of four people in ICU across the same seven day period.
Greater Bendigo March 16 statistics revealed there were 79 active cases in the region. There had been 11 new cases in the previous 24 hours with 84 new cases in the past seven days.
Of neighbouring regions, the Macedon Ranges has had the most cases with 44 active cases as of March 16, with 12 new cases in the preceding 24 hours and 43 in the past week.
The same data showed the following active cases: Gannawarra (10), Loddon (2), Central Goldfields (16), Mount Alexander (16), Hepburn (13) and Campaspe (11).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.