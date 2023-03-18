Bendigo Advertiser
Latest Greater Bendigo COVID data reveals 79 active cases

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 9:07am
Rise in Victorian COVID cases as 7399 lives lost

The latest COVID statistics released on Friday reveal a slight rise in cases which are up by 20 per cent statewide.

