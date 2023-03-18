Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

EVCA grand final evenly poised after day one

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 18 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully players celebrate a wicket on day one of the EVCA grand final. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Emu Valley Cricket Association division one grand final is set for an enthralling finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.