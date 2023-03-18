EVCA grand final evenly poised after day one

The Emu Valley Cricket Association division one grand final is set for an enthralling finish.
Spring Gully restricted the powerful United batting line-up to 204 on day one at Club Court.
While the Tigers would have expected to post a bigger score, runs on the board in grand finals is a proven winning formula in the EVCA.
Only two of the past 11 premierships have been won by the team chasing.
Emu Creek chased down 236 in 2013, while Sedgwick reeled in Spring Guly's score of 250 in 2019.
Prior to 2019, the previous four two-day grand finals were won by the team that batted first and the average winning score was 212.
After winning the toss and batting, United was kept in check by a Spring Gully attack that stuck to its task gallantly in tough conditions.
The top seven United batters all reached double-figures, but none of them scored more than 35.
The Spring Gully bowlers, led superbly by Alex Sutton, gave little away and had a happy knack of taking a wicket when it looked like the Tigers were mounting meaningful partnerships.
United openers Ash Mayo and Jayde Mullane made a solid start before May (24 off 29 balls) fell to Nick Skeen.
A patient Mullane was joined by Mitch Blackman, who was in an aggressive mood.
Blackman scored 12 runs off his first three balls, including one six.
He made his way to 29 off 31 balls before he became Sutton's first scalp when he chipped a ball straight to Rhys Webb at short mid-wicket.
Nine runs later Mullane (14 off 65 deliveries) chased a Sutton ball outside off stump and edged to keeper Ben Daley to leave the Tigers 3-79.
United's two best players - skipper Harry Whittle and Alex Code joined forces and set about rebuilding the innings.
Without too much fuss and flare, Whittle and Code lifted the score to 3-106 off 36 overs at the tea break.
They lifted their intensity after the break and a couple of half-chances just eluded the Crows' fielders.
Ironically, the game changed on the back of a piece of brilliant fielding.
Whittle tried to cut a Beau Rinaldi off-spinner that was too close to his body. The ball went high and to the right of Wes Hopcott at first slip.
Hopcott stuck out his right hand and took the catch to dismiss Whittle for 34 off 55 balls.
A short time later, Code (35 off 94 balls) fell to Sutton and the Tigers were in trouble at 5-146.
Tom Calvert and Mac Whittle batted steadily and appeared to have the Tigers back on track for a score of 230-plus, but once again the Gully bowlers struck.
Sutton found the outside edge of Whittle's bat and he was on his way for 17 and then Shaun O'Shea trapped Calvert lbw for 28.
Pat Hartney made a 13-ball duck before tailenders James Smith (7) and Joe Hartney (0) fell to Skeen in successive balls to round out the innings.
Dooley Niemann remained 13 not out.
Sutton was outstanding for the Crows. In trying conditions for bowling, the medium-pacer took 4-30 off 17 overs.
Skeen claimed 3-18 and O'Shea 2-34, while Webb did a fine job through the middle overs, conceding just 12 runs from nine overs.
Sunday's second day of play is scheduled to start at 1.30pm.
