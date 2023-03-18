AN EARLY barrage with the ball led by veteran Adam Burns followed by a fine innings from opening batsman Daniel Barber has set up Kangaroo Flat's shot at winning its first Bendigo District Cricket Association flag for 18 years.
The Roos took the direct route through to next week's grand final with a six-wicket win over Strathdale-Maristians at Bell Oval in Saturday's qualifying final.
It was the Roos' first win for five seasons against the Suns, who for the second year in a row lost the qualifying final at home after finishing on top of the ladder.
"It was a great effort by the boys, but the job isn't done yet," Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm said.
"It was a fairly complete performance by the boys today, but it came off the back of some hard work."
After Strathdale-Maristians won the toss and batted, the Roos restricted the Suns to 7-185 off their 45 overs.
The Roos outplayed the Suns from the outset as the home side was immediately on the backfoot.
Inside 18 overs the much-vaunted Suns' top-order had been removed as Strathdale-Maristians fell to 5-48 with Burns picking up three of the early wickets.
Burns dismissed Daniel Clohesy (1), Grant Waldron (7) and Jack Neylon (11) to have the Suns reeling.
With skipper Cameron Taylor (17) and James Barri (6) also back in the sheds the Suns desperately needed a partnership to steady their innings.
And it was the quartet of James Vlaeminck (53), Ben DeAraugo (34 n.o.), Sam Johnston (32 n.o.) and Matt Wilkinson (18) who fought to rebuild the innings and push the score to 7-185.
Vlaminck - whose 53 off 63 was his highest score of the season - added 44 for the sixth wicket with Wilkinson and 34 for the seventh wicket with DeAraugo.
The experienced pair of DeAraugo and Johnston then closed the innings out with an unbroken stand of 59 off 58 balls.
After firing his early salvo Burns finished with 3-48 off nine overs, as well as catching Vlaeminck, Kenny Beith snared 2-44 off eight overs, while Dylan Klemm (1-4) bowled a tight five overs.
Wicket-keeper Campbell Smith had a productive day behind the stumps with four catches, all of which were among the first five wickets to fall.
Batting second for only the sixth time in their 17 games this season, the Roos coasted to victory with six overs and six wickets to spare, answering with 4-187 to propel their way into the grand final.
The backbone of the run-chase was opener Daniel Barber, who produced a season-best knock of 86 off 96 balls.
Barber cracked seven boundaries and two sixes before falling 24 runs from victory when well caught running back with the flight of the ball by Neylon off the Suns' leading wicket-taker Jack Pysing (3-51).
The Roos' successful run-chase was spearheaded by a 79-run fourth-wicket partnership between Barber and Dylan Klemm (42 n.o.), who later brought up the winning runs off the final ball of the 39th over.
"Given the side they are it was never going to be easy chasing 190-odd, but after our bowlers set it up for us we went out and batted positively," Roos' skipper Klemm said.
"Burnsy was very good early with the ball for us; he just finds that extra gear at this time of year and DB (Barber) with the bat showed what he has been doing all year in terms of backing himself in, playing some shots and keeping really composed in a big game."
With the Roos having secured their grand final berth at the first opportunity, they will have to make one forced change to their line-up with Englishman Daniel Pratt heading home next week having booked his return ticket based on the original season-end date being March 18 before it was altered following the earlier rain disruptions that caused havoc for the competition.
"Unfortunately, he flies home on Wednesday, so we will have a chat about who can come in and replace him... we've got some options to look at," Klemm said.
The defeat was just the second of the season for the Suns, who had finished three games clear on top of the ladder.
"Kangaroo Flat bowled really well early; they took wickets with the new ball, which is important in one-day games," Suns' skipper Taylor said.
"We utilised our depth to get to a competitive total; Kangaroo Flat approached their innings well and defending a total like we were you need the little things to go your way.
"Kangaroo Flat took the game on and got the result, so fair play to them."
Tail-enders Savith Priyan and Jack Stubbs combined to dig Strathfieldsaye out of a precarious position and to a winning total against Bendigo in the elimination final at Dower Park.
Batting first the Jets looked in strife at 8-113 in the 25th over as the Goers had all the momentum.
However, Priyan and Stubbs combined for a match-winning 89-run partnership that helped lift the Jets to 9-203.
No.9 Stubbs - who was run out on the second-last ball of the innings - made 30, while No.10 Priyan made his first half-century of his career at the Jets with 53 n.o. off 62.
"Both Stubbsy and Savi have had stuff-all opportunity with the bat this season, so to dig us out of the position we were in was really good," Jets' skipper Ben Devanny said.
"Probably the first eight or 10 overs they were together there wasn't a lot of shots; they just needed to get us something we thought we could defend.
"And then they upped the ante late in the last 10 overs where it went from a really ordinary situation at one stage for us to getting a score over 200, which we wanted at the start of the day."
Priyan's unbeaten 53 when the Jets desperately needed it came on the back of scoring just 29 runs from six previous hits this season.
Craig Pearce (3-33) was the leading wicket-taker for the Goers, with his scalps including the top-order duo of Nayana Fernando (16) and Devanny (24).
In defence of their total it was skipper Devanny who led the way with the ball for the Jets as they bowled the Goers out for 144 in 38 overs to win by 59 runs.
Devanny took the first four wickets to fall - Bailey George (18), Xavier Ryan (17), James Ryan (16) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (0) - on his way to a brilliant 4-16 off nine overs.
Devanny was well supported by the spin duo of Darcy Hunter (3-28) and man-of-the-match Priyan (2-24).
"We always thought if we could get over 200 then we could defend it, so it was a huge effort by the boys," Devanny said.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Jets though in the field, with bowler Chathura Damith only able to complete 2.4 overs before a hamstring concern bought an early end to his spell.
The Goers had one stage been 2-61 in the 19th over before losing 5-21 to slump to 7-82 as Strathfieldsaye took a stranglehold on the contest.
Kynan Gard's 30 was the top-score for the Goers in what was their first finals appearance for five seasons.
"It's obviously disappointing the season has come to an end for us today, but we spoke after the game that playing finals is a big step forward for us," first-year Bendigo captain James Ryan said.
"Considering how young our side is we feel we're heading in the right direction, so there's a lot of positives we'll take out of the season.
"It wasn't our day today and full credit to Strathfieldsaye; they have probably played enough finals together now as a team to know that they're never out of the game.
"I remember saying to Xav (Ryan) at one stage when we had them 8-for that it would be nice to keep them to under 130 and they ended up making another 70 more than that to get over 200 with what was a really good fightback."
