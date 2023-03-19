Bendigo Animal Rescue Centre's adoptions and rehoming officer Ben Radford is keen to find homes for some of his furry friends.
As part of the National Pet Adoption Day over the weekend, PETstock Epsom hosted four adult cats, five kittens and a dog all looking for a family.
Saturday had barely begun when 11-year-old blue heeler Misty's dream came true and she found a new owner.
"She was surrendered to us recently because her owners couldn't care for her anymore," Mr Radford said.
"She came here to meet people and hopefully get adopted but someone met her yesterday and came back this morning."
Lucky ginger senior cat Sarge also got in early meeting his future family and two siblings Arli and Oakley and mum Jayla Clark on Saturday morning.
Mr Radford said it can be quite challenging for senior cats to find homes during kitten season.
"There's lots of cute little kittens that are available for adoption at the shelter so the adult cats and the senior cats can be looked over at times, but they're still great options for people that don't want that boisterous little kitten in the home," he said.
"There are people looking for a well rounded adult cat that's past that stage and just wants cuddles and love so there's certainly still opportunities for them."
As part of the national pet adoption month senior felines are $25, while dogs over the age of seven are $100.
Families can take home a younger dog for $380 which includes the desexing procedure, veterinary and behaviour assessments, vaccinations and parasite treatments, while kittens are $170 which also includes those medical costs.
Unfortunately with the financial situation many people have had to surrender their animals and BARC has no shortage of creatures in need of new homes.
"We've partnered with a whole lot of other rescue organizations and we do transfers out and things like that so we can seek other options for animals," Mr Radford said.
"We've also got a great foster network so we put animals that are with us for long term or juvenile animals that need that extra care into our foster program to make sure we can find some good outcomes."
There are plenty more cuties still needing homes so visit bendigoanimalreliefcentre.com.au/ for more information.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
