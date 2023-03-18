A brave group of Bendigo students have cut off their hair for a deeply important cause raising more than $15,000.
On Friday, the group of 11 grade-six students from Girton Grammar junior school had their heads shaved to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia Foundation, while other students and teachers played their part with outlandish and creative hairstyles.
This was the 16th year the school has participated in the fundraiser which in recent years has typically raised more than $10,000 and when combined with the equivalent event with senior school students has added up to an incredible $30,000.
Mrs Viv Bath, Deputy Head of Girton Grammar junior school and passionate advocate for the event, said that the school has a long history of raising money and awareness through the World's Greatest Shave event.
"This will be the sixteenth year that both our senior school and junior school students and staff have supported this event," she said.
"Our student representative council is supporting our fundraising efforts for the Leukemia Foundation by selling icy poles during term one and they will collect donations from each class, which will be added to the funds raised through sponsorship of students who are participating in the shave event.
"It is quite moving to watch young children pledging their commitment to support Leukemia research in this very personal way.
"Their understanding of the problem being bigger than themselves is profound for such young people."
Stephen Mow Hair Studio hairdressers Stephen and Sam generously donated their time and expertise for the event - taking over from the teachers who have previously helped with the haircuts.
Head of Girton's junior school Mr Don Thompson who sported a mullet wig himself, said the school only allowed pupils in grade six to shave their hair so that they truly understood the serious cause behind the day.
"We previously didn't have anyone with professional expertise coming in to do the shaving, we had some very keen teachers," he said.
"Of course there's a serious side to this, it's a bit of fun but we have some very brave people coming in to shave their heads.
"We have a lot of families at our school who are affected by cancer for these students to actually put their hand up to shave their heads and raise so much money, we know it's a small amount in the bigger picture but it's a huge effort for them."
Donations can be made at Girton's team fundraising page at https://rb.gy/g1p6v7
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
