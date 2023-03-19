BDCA PRELIMINARY FINAL: Suns on the rebound triumph over Jets by six wickets

FOR the second year in a row Strathdale-Maristians has rebounded from a qualifying final defeat to win its way through to the Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final the following day.
The Suns defeated Strathfieldsaye by six wickets with 57 balls to spare in Sunday's preliminary final at Weeroona Oval.
The result has set up for the second time in three seasons a Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat grand final at the QEO this Saturday.
The Suns were forced into Sunday's preliminary final after losing to Kangaroo Flat in the qualifying final at home the previous day, while Strathfieldsaye had won its way through to Sunday after beating Bendigo in the elimination final.
Strathfieldsaye compiled 166 batting first against a Suns' attack that was spearheaded by Sam Johnston's third five-wicket haul of the season.
Johnston - the competition's leading wicket-taker - continued his outstanding season with 5-31 off 8.2 overs.
Johnston took the first three wickets of the innings - Matt Newbold (1), Pat Felmingham (15) and Nayana Fernando (4) - at which stage the Jets were battling at 3-26 in the seventh over.
And he later closed out the innings with the final two wickets by removing the Jets' two batting heroes of Saturday in Jack Stubbs (7) and Savith Priyan (15).
Johnston's five wickets gives him 43 for the season.
Coming off a half-century with the bat against Kangaroo Flat the previous day, Suns' spinner James Vlaeminck also made his presence felt with the ball with his best bowling figures of the season in claiming 3-22 off seven overs.
The Jets could muster just one partnership of more than 30 in their innings when the duo of top-scorer Campbell Love (34) and Chathura Damith (30) added 44 for the sixth wicket.
Damith took his place in the Jets' side as a batsman only after only managing to bowl 2.4 overs against Bendigo on Saturday due to a hamstring concern.
Love's knock of 34 off 66 included three sixes against a Suns' bowling line-up that conceded its most extras of the season with 22, which included 15 wides.
In reply the Suns needed only 35.3 of their allotted 45 overs to reach 4-170 and set up an opportunity in the looming grand final at becoming the first club since Golden Square (1996-99) to win four premierships in a row.
The standout innings of the Suns' run-chase was that of Jack Neylon.
Coming in at No.4 with the Suns 2-45 in the 12th over, Neylon saw the job through for the reigning premiers with his highest score of the season.
Looking in ominous touch from the outset Neylon crunched an unbeaten 65 off 74 balls with four boundaries and one six.
It was Neylon and Vlaeminck who guided the Suns to victory with an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 75.
With an unbeaten 38 off 36 balls, Vlaeminck was a strong performer across both the weekend's finals for the Suns, combining 91 runs with four wickets.
The end came relatively swiftly for the Jets after Neylon - who was felled from a Jed Rodda bouncer on 43 - and Vlaeminck put the foot down late.
The Suns had been 4-123 off 30 overs at the second drinks break before cracking 47 off 33 balls to bring an early finish to the game.
The last 32 of those runs came off just 14 deliveries, with Vlaeminck securing the victory with a lofted boundary straight down the ground off Priyan.
Earlier, Suns' opener Daniel Clohesy couldn't have hoped for a better way to begin his innings, hitting a Rodda full-toss for six first ball he faced.
Clohesy twice hit Rodda (0-29) for six in his first 15 runs on his way to making 25 before he was caught by keeper Stubbs when he nicked the fourth ball of Priyan's first over, with his dismissal bringing Neylon to the crease.
Clohesy was one of two wickets for Priyan (2-35), who also trapped Grant Waldron (13) lbw, with the Suns' coach - one of the elite batsmen of the competition - still yet to assert his authority with the bat in any of his BDCA finals innings.
The win launches Strathdale-Maristians into what is the club's 12th first XI grand final in the past 15 seasons, with captain Cameron Taylor delighted with his team's response to Saturday's loss.
"I suppose it's good that we can have a day like we had yesterday and at the end of the weekend still find ourselves in a grand final next week," Taylor said.
I suppose it's good that we can have a day like we had yesterday and at the end of the weekend still find ourselves in a grand final next week- Cameron Taylor - Strathdale-Maristians captain
"But you do have to swing the momentum around a bit with Strathfieldsaye coming off a win yesterday and also having beaten us a few weeks ago.
"We asked a lot of our group today and they really stood up. Our players were accountable for yesterday, but we put it behind us and we just wanted to put our best foot forward to give ourselves a crack next weekend."
While Strathdale-Maristians have the premiership battle to look forward to, the Jets have fallen a step short of last season when they were beaten grand finalists by the Suns.
Grand finalists Kangaroo Flat and Strathdale-Maristians have met three times this season, with the ledger 2-1 in favour of the Suns.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.