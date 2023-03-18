McCaig star of the show on a golden night for Bendigo cycling

It was a golden night for Bendigo cycling at the Australian Track National Championships in Brisbane.
Bendigo trio Alessia McCaig, Belinda Bailey and Lilyth Jones won gold medals on the track.
McCaig produced a career-best ride to win her first senior national title in the elite women's time-trial.
McCaig, 19, scorched the Anna Meares Velodrome, completing the 500m in a blistering 33.867 seconds.
South Australian Breanna Hargrave was second in a time of 34.111 seconds.
24 hours earlier Hargrave edged out McCaig in the women's sprint final.
Bailey and Jones helped power the Victorian under-19 women's squad to victory in the team pursuit.
The Victorian squad, which also included Alana Hribar and Amy Masters, completed the 4000m in 4:40.780.
Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto helped the Victorian elite men's team pursuit squad to third place in qualifying.
They finished 1.892 seconds behind leading team South Australia and only 0.147 of a second behind second-placed Western Australia.
With only three states competing in the event, Agnoletto and his Victorian team-mates will earn a bronze medal.
The championships continue today, with McCaig (women's team sprint), Bailey (under-19 women madison and under-19 women keirin) and Jones (under-19 women madison) looking to add more gold to their names.
Castlemaine's Jade Maddern will compete in the elite men's keirin.
