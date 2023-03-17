Police investigate fatal motorbike crash at Waranga Shores

Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred at Waranga Shores this afternoon.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were travelling to the site of the crash late on Friday afternoon.
Investigators had been told that a 4WD and a motorcycle collided on Rushworth-Tatura Road at about 3pm and the male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.
The driver of the 4WD was assisting police with their inquires, they said.
Police urged anyone who had witnessed the collision or had dashcam footage or further information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
