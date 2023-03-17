Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Motorcyclist killed in collision with four-wheel drive at Waranga Shores on Friday

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate fatal motorbike crash at Waranga Shores

Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred at Waranga Shores this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.