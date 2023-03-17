Harvey earns state honour for second-straight year

It's not often you'll catch Mia Harvey without a basketball in her hands.
The Bendigo teenager can't remember basketball not being part of her life.
"I've always had a basketball in my hand and I love going outside shooting,'' Harvey said.
"Playing games and meeting new people, I love everything about the sport."
Harvey's passion for the sport, combined with her skills and a fierce determination, saw her selected in the Victoria Country under-16 team for the national championships in Perth in July.
It's the second-straight year the Bendigo Junior Braves point guard has made the state team.
Last year Victoria Country finished fourth after narrowly going down in the bronze medal game.
Harvey scored 10 points in the bronze medal game and was one of Victoria Country's best players.
"(In terms of standard) this year's team and last year's team are pretty similar,'' Harvey said.
"There's really great people involved and the coaches are awesome in the way they encourage us."
The Year 9 Catherine McAuley College student would like to make a career out of basketball.
"I'd love to go to college in the United States and the big dream would be to play in the WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association),'' Harvey said.
"I love going to watch the Bendigo Spirit (in the Women's National Basketball League) and watch the way they play."
For now, preparation for the national titles is Harvey's number one focus.
"We start our team training at the end of April and it's pretty much training every weekend from then on,'' Harvey said.
"There's a lot of travelling involved, and they're big weekends, but we learn new things and it's really fun to be around all of the girls.
"I love being part of it all. It's great fun."
