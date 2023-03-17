Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Harvey earns state honour for second-straight year

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Junior Braves player Mia Harvey is one of the most promising point guards in Victorian basketball. Picture by Noni Hyett

It's not often you'll catch Mia Harvey without a basketball in her hands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.