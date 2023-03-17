Eaglehawk's Dahlia and Arts Festival will proceed this weekend, despite the forecast of hot weather and a total fire ban day declared.
Festival convenor Reece Hendy was still upbeat about the festival's 50th anniversary event.
"It is disappointing that street cooking had to be cancelled, including the Saturday morning breakfast, but all the other activities including the live music, entertainment and the parade will proceed," he said.
"There are plenty of food shops that will be open to get something to eat from early morning." There's live music from 9am in Victoria Street and the Market and Gala Fair starts at 11am in Canterbury Gardens.
The Gala Street Parade starts at on Saturday, March 18 at 12.30pm along High Street.
The theme for this year's parade is gold.
