The heat is on - as is the dahlia and arts festival at Eaglehawk

By David Chapman
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:50pm
Dahlia and Arts Festival committee members Lyn Holt, Shirley Turner and Laurelle Smith are ready for the show. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Eaglehawk's Dahlia and Arts Festival will proceed this weekend, despite the forecast of hot weather and a total fire ban day declared.

