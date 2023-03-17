Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Bendigo Pioneers ready to ambush Bushrangers in round one

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' squad members go through their paces at training ahead of Sunday's season-opener. Pictures by Noni Hyett

After four months of hard work on the training track, the Bendigo Pioneers start their Coates Talent League Girls season on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.