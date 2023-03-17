Bendigo Pioneers ready to ambush Bushrangers in round one

After four months of hard work on the training track, the Bendigo Pioneers start their Coates Talent League Girls season on Sunday.
The Pioneers travel to Rumbalara to tackle the Murray Bushrangers in what will mark Whitney Kennedy's coaching debut.
"The girls are happy with how the lead-up has been and are excited for Sunday,'' Kennedy said on Friday.
"They're happy and they're enjoying their footy and we want them to take that attitude into Sunday."
Kennedy's first pre-season as head coach was built around fundamentals and implementing a game style that she hoped the players would enjoy.
"We've been working hard on our handball receives and run and carry,'' Kennedy said.
"We have some really quick girls, so if we can get the ball out of the contest and into their hands, we want to get the ball inside forward 50 as quick as we can.
"We have a couple of talls in the forward line that are strong players, but I wouldn't say we're a tall side.
"The run and carry game is an exciting way of playing and it highlights the strengths in our group.
"The girls who are playing their first Talent League game are probably going to find it's a big step up compared to what they're used to, so we want to keep pushing that speed factor.
"We'd like to have teams trying to keep up with us rather than us chasing them."
Kennedy said the initial signs of the new game plan were promising.
"We had an intra-club practice match last Thursday and, as a coaching group, we couldn't wait to see the girls play in the same team,'' Kennedy said.
"The things we have been working on at training, they're executing them to a really good degree.
"I want them to take that confidence into what they do on Sunday. They've come such a long way (since the start of pre-season). We'll keep working hard and see what we can do."
With hot weather forecast for the weekend, the teams will be allowed to play two extra players for more rotations off the bench.
"I think it will be a really good match-up,'' Kennedy said of the clash with the Bushrangers.
"I'm sure they have some really good talent in their program as do we. It should be a really good game."
The under-16 squad will also take on the Bushrangers on Sunday. Some members of the under-16 squad have turned heads during pre-season training.
"We have some really strong under-16 players,'' Kennedy said.
"(Under league rules) they can't play in the under-18 team until after round four. Once we get to round five then those younger girls will push for selection (in the under-18 team).
"It's really exciting for the program to see that talent coming through."
Pioneers' under-18 girls team to play Murray on Sunday:
B: Lucia Painter, Kelsey Laubsch, Nadia Peebles.
Hb: Lexie Moss, Eliza Coutts, Jorja Morrison.
C: Steph Demeo, Scarlett Orritt, Jenna Bannam.
Hf: Sienna Hobbs, Bryde O'Rouke, Brydi Lewis.
F: Lila Keck, Jemmika Douglas, Keely Fullerton.
Foll: Sasha Pearce, Gemma Roberts, Emma Daly. Inter: Sam Johnston, Gabby Sandford, Caitlin Evans, Eve Cail, Ava Barker, Sophie McCleeland.
