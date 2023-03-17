The Woodvale Hall will formally open a memorial avenue of "jubilee trees" on Sunday, funded as part of celebrations of the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The celebrations will take place at the community hall at 34 Daly's Road Woodvale at 3pm, March 19.
Woodvale resident Gary Davis said the project had received funding from the Australian Government's Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee program and was assisted by Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.
"Our memorial avenue was originally created by the students of the then school, now hall, in 1919, at the conclusion of WWI," Mr Davis said.
"I understand this was essentially in memory of the local Woodvale soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice.
"Subsequently the avenue was further enhanced by the placing of decorative uniquely named crosses of each of the seven soldiers that died and a commemorative standard rose for each of the crosses.
"These plantings over the years have progressively been replaced, and now augmented by an individual rosemary bush."
Mr Davis said the recent grant had allowed locals to fund the addition of a native tree for each solider cross.
"This Woodvale community is comprised of only approximately 260 households, however this beautiful memorial avenue, since its commencement in 2010, now regularly attracts in excess of 250 visitors at our Anzac Dawn Service and Gunfire breakfast at our April 25 service," he said.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
