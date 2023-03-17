A feast of festivals in Bendigo region this weekend

There's no shortage of things to do - and festivals - in Bendigo and Central Victoria this weekend.
In fact, in the next few months there will be a flood of events and spectacular sights, from opera to dragons.
After the long years of COVID we are making up for lost time in a big way with a swag of festivals, including an epic Ring Cycle Festival and Easter.
Today the delights of dahlias will sweeten the air and a parade will bring the streets of Eaglehawk to life.
Last night Pride kicked off with a party and pizazz.
If cider and beer are your tipples of choice then the place for you is Bendigo Racecourse today from 11am to 7pm. Twenty-five brewers will showcase more than 100 beers and ciders to tempt any pallet.
If craft is your thing, then get along to the From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show - a two-day expo which includes card making, scrapbooking, art journaling and a range of other crafts.
Pooches who like the water can splash away to their heart's content at the Golden Square Pool for the second Pools for Paws event.
And if you're a human looking to escape the predicted heat, drop into the Bendigo Art Gallery and check out the new Australiana: Designing a Nation exhibition, which opened on Friday night. Check out the new Ken Done purchase while you're there.
In Castlemaine the fringe festival has started with the state festival hot on its heels. There everything from a street art project to performances.
Looking ahead, if you've ever fancied getting involved with the dragons of our Easter festival, then here's your chance. There are 70 regalia carrier positions available for the Saturday Torchlight Parade and about 200 volunteers required for the Sunday Gala Parade.
And we're getting ready for all things Wagner with the Ring Cycle Festival set to land soon. But you can get a taste of what is to come at an installation in Rosalind Park.
Have a great weekend and remember to slip, slop, slap.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.