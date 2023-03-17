Bendigo Advertiser
Ken Done's Sydney Sunday acquired by Bendigo Art Gallery

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:58pm, first published 6:30pm
Iconic art painted for Olivia Newton-John to hang permanently in Bendigo

An iconic piece of Australian history, painted for Olivia Newton-John, will sit proudly and permanently at the Bendigo Art Gallery.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

