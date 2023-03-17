CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Trove Market returns for another season after a summer break.
Explore over 30 handmade stalls, including artwork by Nicky Kriss, gin, honey, macarons, tea, candles, crystals and pre-loved clothing whilst enjoying a relaxed breakfast or coffee at The Good Loaf Cafe.
Where: The Good Loaf Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 19, from 10am to 2pm.
Celebrate producers and artists at the Malmsbury Market.
There will be plenty of fresh produce, food, music, crafts, treats, handicraft and much more.
Where: Malmsbury Village Green.
When: Sunday, March 19, 9am to 1pm.
Held in the small town of Newstead, this market is a community focused market with a wide range of stalls.
There will be something for everyone and plenty of bargains.
Help support the Newstead CFA.
Entry to the public is free. Stall holders pay $10. For further information, email: newsteadmarket@gmail.com
Where: 34 Lyons Streetn Newstead.
When: Saturday, March 18, 8am to 1pm.
The tiny town of Talbot boasts an authentic country farmers' market, with real livestock, produce and farmers.
There will be about 80 regional produce and artisan food stalls, live music, a yummy breakfast and coffee, chat with farmers and don't forget to pick up a raffle ticket for your chance to win our famous Barrow Raffle.
Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot.
When: Third Sunday of every month, Sunday, March 19, 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
