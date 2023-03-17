Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Pride officially opened by drag queen Deborah Triangle

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 18 2023 - 1:05am, first published March 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Bendigo Pride festival director John Richards, Bendigo Bank's Sarah Bateson, Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf and Bendigo-raised drag queen Deborah Triangle are keen for another year of pride. Picture by Lucy Williams

Growing up in regional Victoria was not always as welcoming as it can feel today for Bendigo drag queen Deborah Triangle.

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

