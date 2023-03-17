Growing up in regional Victoria was not always as welcoming as it can feel today for Bendigo drag queen Deborah Triangle.
Now almost more of an icon than the gold mining tourist attraction after which she was named, Deborah said the work of Bendigo Pride has been invaluable in changing that reality for the rainbow community.
"We've been doing this for so many years now and things keep on getting better and better," she said.
"It's amazing how much the Pride festival has grown and the town of Bendigo has grown with it - I don't nearly as often fear for my safety.
"It's so much better so hats off to the people of Bendigo because you did it, you became less scary."
With help from mayor Andrea Metcalf and Bendigo Bank marketing general manager Sarah Bateson, Deborah cut a sparkly golden ribbon to officially open the Pride Festival on Friday morning.
There are a heap of exciting events scheduled over the next few weeks for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to attend including the free Pride in the Park event from 10am to 4pm or the Bendigo Pride dog show at 2pm in Rosalind Park on Saturday, March 18.
The Brendan Maclean Alone at Last concert at Bendigo Trades Hall at 8pm on Saturday night is also set to be a highlight, as will the Bendigo queer history walk at 10.30am Sunday meeting at the giant pride flag at the Bendigo Library and the multifaith service at St Andrew's Uniting Church at 6.30pm on Sunday.
Deborah's alter-ego has also written musical Matte Finish - A Musical: The Story Of My Life And, If All Goes Well, Death.
"I love going down the mine every single year and the drinks tram, I mean there's something for everybody here at Bendigo Pride," Deborah said.
"There's so many people coming in from Melbourne and from Adelaide and all over to help us celebrate."
Ms Bateson said it was a pleasure to represent the bank as the number one rainbow partner of Bendigo Pride in 2023.
"It's a fantastic event that not only celebrates our LGBTQIA+ community but celebrates the fantastic city of Bendigo," she said.
"For those who know the bank you might know that our purpose has been the same for 160 years and that's really to support communities and feed into the prosperity of communities, that includes our rainbow community so our partnership with the festival is really crucial to us.
"Our Pride Festival is also a great way of showing that regional Australia is a fantastic place to live and work no matter who you are or where you're from.
"I was in Sydney World Pride a couple of weeks ago and I think I'm looking forward to this festival just that little bit more."
See more information about events here: bendigopridefestival.com.au/events/
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
